MLB All-Star Week continues Monday with the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, where the top slugger will walk away with $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool. The competition is the latest event in a jam-packed schedule leading up to Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The festivities kicked off this weekend, as baseball's best prospects dazzled in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game, followed by the 2022 MLB Draft beginning Sunday.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO