ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Family day on Lake Tahoe ended in tragedy Monday when a Genoa man fell into the water and never resurfaced, authorities reported on Tuesday. William Dunham, 79, had taken his wife, son, and two grandchildren out on the lake for the day. After his son and grandchildren were dropped off on shore, Dunham and his wife returned to secure the boat to a buoy in Marla Bay. Dunham went into the water and did not resurface, said Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Eric Guevin.

GENOA, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO