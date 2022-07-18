ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

Wetzel County man admits to having meth in Marshall County

By John Lynch
 2 days ago
Franklin Keith Dotson, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Dotson, 38, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Dotson admitted to having methamphetamine in July 2021 in Marshall County.

Dotson faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

WTRF- 7News

Attorney describes the scene as West Virginia judge allegedly reveals gun in courtroom: “Non-stop abuse”

A gun brandished in a courtroom. It’s a shocking thought. Maybe even more so if it was allegedly done by a judge.  Last week, 7News first learned of these allegations against Second Judicial Circuit Judge David W. Hummel Jr.  –> Wetzel County judge allegedly brandished gun in West Virginia courtroom <– A Houston-based attorney claims that during […]
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawyer says West Virginia judge pointed gun at her in courtroom

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation has accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a handgun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Attorney Lauren Varnado had been defending the Pittsburgh-based EQT Corporation in the New Martinsville, West Virginia courtroom of Judge David W. Hummel Jr. when she said the judge pulled out a Colt .45 pistol from a shoulder holster underneath his robe.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOV 9

Man arrested on burglary charges in Mingo Junction

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A burglary in Mingo Junction has left one man behind bars. The Mingo Junction Police Department was alerted to a male located inside of a residence in the 300 block of Edwards Street on Tuesday morning. Police say Michael Hawthorne of Mingo Junction had stashed...
MINGO JUNCTION, OH
