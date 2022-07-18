ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

A&E Real Estate Buys Manhattan Apartments for $415M

By Jeffrey Steele
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBRE arranged the sale of the 455-unit building located on the Upper West Side. Apartment investor A&E Real Estate has acquired 160 Riverside Blvd., an apartment community on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, for $415 million. The seller was Equity Residential. The transaction comes just three months after the company’s acquisition in...

Only 3 Apartments Left at Parker West: All Available For Immediate Move-in

Earlier this Spring, SK Development, CB Developers and Brooklyn Standard Properties commenced closings at Parker West, a boutique condominium building located at 214 West 72nd Street, between Broadway and West End Avenue. At over 80% sold, the remaining available homes at Parker West include a high-floor two bedroom with outdoor...
BROOKLYN, NY
Jeff Sutton buys Gravesend home from Chera family for $14M

Billionaire Jeff Sutton bought a house in Gravesend from fellow retail magnates the Chera family for $14 million, an apparent record for the Brooklyn neighborhood. An entity tied to Sutton bought the two-story, single-family home on East 3rd Street in June, according to property records, which list Ronni and Carol Chera as the sellers.
BROOKLYN, NY
What New Yorkers Can Do About That Sky-High Rent

Rent in New York City has reached new heights, according to a recent report from the brokerage firm Douglas Elliman. The average price of renting an apartment in Manhattan topped a record $5,000 per month in June. Erin Sykes, chief economist and real estate adviser for Nest Seekers International, explains why housing has gotten so expensive in the Big Apple and what renters can do about it. "I think people really need to take a step back, say, do I need to live in Soho or Tribeca, or can I commute from Edgewater [New Jersey], and how can I become my own landlord," she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Upper West Side, NY
Manhattan, NY
Chick-fil-A to Open New East Flatbush Location

Chick-fil-A is hatching plans to open a 6,000-square-foot outpost in East Flatbush, Brooklyn in 2023. The chicken chain inked a 20-year ground lease for its first-ever ground-up, stand alone restaurant in New York City at 1573 to 1575 Flatbush Avenue, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was above $100 per square foot, according to Henry Henderson, who brokered the deal in-house for landlord Marx Realty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Manhattan rents surge above $5,000 a month

Renters in Manhattan are now expected to pay an average of $5,000 to rent an apartment, representing a record high for rental apartments in the city. What’s more, brokers say demand for Manhattan rentals will increase even more this fall, most likely pushing rental prices up even more. The...
MANHATTAN, NY
JP Morgan Chase Brooklyn Mixer

The last few years have devastated many small businesses, but the owners of Harlem-based YaVe Tequila, online retailer MamaP, and IV Purpose Sports Bar and Restaurant say they are succeeding despite the woes the pandemic brought to their companies. Along with executives from JPMorganChase (JPMC), they networked and shared invaluable information with other entrepreneurs and pointed to Chase Business Banking’s 30-city Business Insights Tour for much of their survival. The tour provides diverse small business owners with free educational training led by industry experts, focused growth strategies, pandemic recovery tools, and networking opportunities. —TPC StaffThe last few years have devastated many small businesses, but the owners of Harlem-based YaVe Tequila, online retailer MamaP, and IV Purpose Sports Bar and Restaurant say they are succeeding despite the woes the pandemic brought to their companies. Along with executives from JPMorganChase (JPMC), they networked and shared invaluable information with other entrepreneurs and pointed to Chase Business Banking’s 30-city Business Insights Tour for much of their survival. The tour provides diverse small business owners with free educational training led by industry experts, focused growth strategies, pandemic recovery tools, and networking opportunities. —TPC Staff.
BROOKLYN, NY
Spend Your Next Daycation at This Stylish Rockaway Beach Retreat

Ring, Ring…Mid-Summer is calling. Now is the perfect time to grab your summer essentials (sunscreen, sunglasses, swimsuit, etc.) and hit the nearest beach destination for an amazing daycation. If you’re looking for a fresh take on visiting The Rockaways, we have just the plug you need for an elevated escape from the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City’s changing neighborhood names

The name DUMBO evokes beautiful waterfront views and prime real estate price tags for many New Yorkers. Yet historians say the acronym, for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass, was coined by local artists to highlight the area’s industrial vibe – and keep out developers. Nearby in Brooklyn,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wing It On opening 2nd New York location

Waterbury, Connecticut-based Wing It On has signed an agreement with Hugo Gomez to bring a location to Ossining, New York. Marking the chain's second New York location, the restaurant located at at 126 Spring St., is part of the brand's growth strategy to lock in 25 to 30 additional units by the end of year along the East Coast, the Southeast and Texas.
OSSINING, NY
Legendary Route 46 Pizzeria Sold After 64 Years In Business

An iconic family-owned pizzeria has been sold after 64 years in business. Pizza Town USA on Route 46 in Elmwood Park made the announcement last week on Facebook. "Pizzatown would like to thank everyone for their loyal patronage over the last 64 years," the wrote. "We have sold our family business but we can assure you that the product will not change. Please support the new owners the same as you supported us over the years. Thank you all very much."
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
Smashed on the span: Homeless man’s Manhattan Bridge hut torn down by city workers

The Department of Transportation (DOT) took sledgehammers Tuesday to a makeshift house on the Manhattan Bridge built by a homeless man. NYPD officers and Department of Social Services agents watched on July 19 as DOT workers dragged hefty tools toward a small wooden hut which had been constructed beside the bike lane on the Manhattan side connecting to Chinatown.
MANHATTAN, NY

