Renogy Launches Renogy One, the First All-In-One Energy Monitoring and Smart Living Center

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced it has formally applied for its revolutionary aircraft design to be certified for use in the United Kingdom. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220717005030/en/ While Joby is currently pursuing the “type certification” for its aircraft with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) and expects the U.S. to be its first operating market, this application will allow Joby’s U.S.-based certification to be concurrently validated by the United Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority (“CAA”), accelerating the Company’s path to market in the U.K. Joby is believed to be the first eVTOL company to apply for foreign validation of its FAA type certificate. With a maximum range of 150 miles and a quiet acoustic profile, Joby’s five-seat, piloted electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft is designed to connect people and cities through fast, quiet, and emissions-free flight.
