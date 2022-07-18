ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Renogy Launches Renogy One, the First All-In-One Energy Monitoring and Smart Living Center

By Renogy
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New touchscreen gateway empowers users to both monitor and manage energy systems while enabling them to configure and control their own IoT network. ONTARIO, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renogy, a leading commercial provider of renewable energy products, today announced the release of Renogy One, the first all-in-one Energy Monitoring...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Intelligent City Raises $30 Million to Advance the Sustainable Urban Housing Industry Using Mass Timber, Automation, and Robotics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- With pressure mounting for cities to address affordable housing needs, decarbonize buildings, and meet sustainability goals, housing technology company Intelligent City raised CAD 22 million (USD 17 million), bringing the total capital invested in the company to CAD 30 million (USD 23 million). As one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings, Intelligent City will use the funding to scale operations, commercialize its Platforms for Life (P4L) building solution, grow factory automation, and expand its footprint across and beyond Canada. Earlier this year, the company completed testing of its building systems and is now verified to work within the new mass timber high-rise building codes in Canada and the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005515/en/ Intelligent City is one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Moov Secures David Arkow as Head of Global Sales to Further Leadership in Used Semiconductor Equipment Market

TEMPE, Ariz. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Moov, a data-fueled marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, today welcomed David Arkow as the company’s head of global sales. The hiring of Arkow further expands the leadership team at Moov, which in April announcedRajiv Chegu as the company’s head of operations and Andrew Wolstan as the company’s general counsel and head of corporate development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005364/en/ David Arkow, Head of Global Sales at Moov (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROLL-A-RACK GUTTER-LIKE RACKING SYSTEM COLLECTS RAINWATER FALLING ON SOLAR ARRAYS

In-built erosion control reduces land requirements by half. CLEVELAND, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roll-A-Rack has developed a gutter-like solar racking system that captures rain falling on solar panels. Current racking systems require a large distance between rows of panels to grow vegetation to prevents erosion. The compact Roll-A-Rack has only eleven inches between rows of panels and requires half the land to produce the same amount of energy. Harvested water can also be used for irrigation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Delta Air Lines Commences Cash Tender Offer for Up To $1.5 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price of Certain of its Outstanding Notes

ATLANTA, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) ("Delta") announced today that it has commenced an offer to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offer") up to a maximum combined aggregate purchase price of $1.5 billion, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the "Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding:
INDUSTRY
hypebeast.com

Amazon's Prime Air Drone Deliveries Are Coming to Texas

Amazon will soon begin testing its Prime Air delivery system, commencing with College Station, Texas before expanding its service to Lockeford, California. The company initially announced plans to create a drone delivery service in 2013, sharing a footage of how the companies envision what deliveries would look like in the future. Years later, with many changes to the drone comes the current MK-27-7 model, which is said to have increased stability and propellers that minimize high-frequency soundwaves.
LOCKEFORD, CA
The Associated Press

From build to beyond: Parker Aerospace and DUST Identity launch Lockheed Martin F-35 into digital space

Weaving together digital engineering and technology, Parker Aerospace today announced collaboration with Lockheed Martin and DUST Identity. The alliance implements DUST technology to connect Parker Aerospace products with Lockheed Martin aircraft to track parts from build to delivery and maintenance. The collaboration optimizes Parker Aerospace product traceability and supply chain security as proven by Parker’s military flight controls and flight actuation technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005843/en/ Parker Aerospace, DUST Identity and Lockheed Martin are partnering to digitally fingerprint products to better track and trace product build, performance and service. The new technology creates a unique digital thread to enhance performance and increase supply chain security. (Graphic: Business Wire) Digital thread and DUST technology boost efficiency and supply chain integrity
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Android Central

T-Mobile 5G: Everything you need to know

T-Mobile has been dominating the market when it comes to 5G, with not only the largest network, but the fastest in many reports. Thanks to the mid-band spectrum it got from Sprint, multi-band carrier aggregation, and low-band coverage spectrum, T-Mobile has established itself as the 5G leader.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Systems#Solar Energy#Energy Security#Renewable Energy#Energy Storage#Energy Monitoring#Iot
dronedj.com

New survey reveals 57% of Americans have trust issues with drone delivery

A survey of American adults has found that more than half of the population has little or no trust in drone delivery of products. A majority is also worried about data privacy issues related to drone deliveries, including those performed by Chinese aircraft. The survey, which was conducted by Morning...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Joby Applies for U.K. Aircraft Certification

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced it has formally applied for its revolutionary aircraft design to be certified for use in the United Kingdom. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220717005030/en/ While Joby is currently pursuing the “type certification” for its aircraft with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) and expects the U.S. to be its first operating market, this application will allow Joby’s U.S.-based certification to be concurrently validated by the United Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority (“CAA”), accelerating the Company’s path to market in the U.K. Joby is believed to be the first eVTOL company to apply for foreign validation of its FAA type certificate. With a maximum range of 150 miles and a quiet acoustic profile, Joby’s five-seat, piloted electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft is designed to connect people and cities through fast, quiet, and emissions-free flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

New Data Reveals Consumers Still Struggle with Healthcare Literacy

Third annual report from Optavise (formerly DirectPath) demonstrates why ongoing health benefits education is critical. CARMEL, Ind., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optavise (formerly known as DirectPath), a one-stop shop for employee benefits programs offering a combination of products, technology, and expert guidance, today released a new report, Healthcare Literacy Takes One Step Forward, Two Steps Back.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Solar Power
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Guaranteed Rate's New Super-Fast All-Digital Personal Loans Take Less Than 10 Minutes to Apply

Frictionless Fintech solution is simple, convenient and highly affordable. CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, a cutting-edge mortgage lender driven to be the nation's top Fintech, announces the launch of its new end-to-end digital Personal Loans. Online applications for these ultra-fast digital loans take as little as just 10 minutes to complete, and customers could receive up to $50,000 within hours.
CREDITS & LOANS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Global At-Table Ordering Leader me&u Creates Waves in North America - Offering Venue Partners Improved Guest Experiences, Labor Efficiencies and Sales Growth

Tapping into a new hospitality movement, diners can order and pay faster with me&u's cutting-edge technology. NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hospitality technology scale-up me&u doubles down on its presence in the U.S. market. Spearheading the digital evolution of the hospitality industry, Australian-founded me&u is the leader in at-table ordering, with personalization and A.I. driving adoption and usage across more than 15 million customers globally.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Apple outlines health technology strategy in new report

July 20 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday released a report outlining a two-pronged strategy in digital health markets, courting consumers with health and fitness features on one hand while engaging with traditional healthcare systems on the other.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hillenbrand Announces Binding Offer to Acquire LINXIS Group, a Global Leader in Process Equipment and Automation Solutions for the Food Industry

Advances Hillenbrand's long-term profitable growth strategy; builds significant scale with leadership positions in attractive food end market. Highly complementary systems and equipment to Coperion; expands its customer offering in food and provides strong synergy opportunities. Expected to be accretive to Adjusted EPS within the first full year. BATESVILLE, Ind., July...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Keysight Introduces Cloud-Based End-to-End Open RAN Architect Test Solutions

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the Keysight Open Radio Access Network Architect (KORA) test solutions are moving to cloud-based deployment for improved flexibility and rapid deployment. In addition, the company’s LoadCore software for testing 5G Core (5GC), is now available as a metered, pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solution in AWS Marketplace to allow customers to scale costs with usage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005633/en/ Keysight’s LoadCore software simulates 5G UE behavior to validate the 5G Core (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Over half of global business leaders believe investing in AI will give them a competitive advantage

PALO ALTO, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- SambaNova Systems, the company delivering the industry’s only comprehensive software, hardware, and solutions platform to run AI and Deep Learning applications, today announced the results of its global research on AI adoption within enterprise organizations. It found that business leaders are increasingly deploying AI and progress could be further accelerated by moving beyond a fragmented proliferation of small models. Enterprise leaders are placing AI at the core of a multiyear technology strategy and two-thirds (67%) believe it will be transformational or significantly change how they do business in 12 to 24 months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005308/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
PALO ALTO, CA
CNET

Hive to Phase Out Smart Home Security Products By 2025

Hive is phasing out its line of home-security products, the smart home device manufacturer said in a post on its website. The company will instead focus on its devices that aim to make homes more energy efficient, such as its smart thermostats. The discontinued devices include the Hive View Camera...
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy