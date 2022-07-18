CSP investigating fatal car crash off Baca County Road

BACA COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a car crash on Baca County Road near the town of Vilas, Colorado, that left a 32-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man dead.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:30 Sunday evening on Baca County Road 36 and Baca County Road BB.5. According to CSP, A 2000 Nissan X-Terra was traveling southbound when it suddenly went off the road to the right and hit a small embankment causing the X-Terra to roll.

The 21-year-old driver and 32-year-old passenger were ejected. The woman died on scene, and the man driving was flown to Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries, Troopers said.

Impairment is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

