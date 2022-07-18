ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

New Data Reveals Consumers Still Struggle with Healthcare Literacy

By CNO Financial Group
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Third annual report from Optavise (formerly DirectPath) demonstrates why ongoing health benefits education is critical. CARMEL, Ind., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optavise (formerly known as DirectPath), a one-stop shop for employee benefits programs offering a combination of products, technology, and expert guidance, today released a new report, Healthcare Literacy Takes...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

IT in health care has produced modest changes, so far

It has never been hard to imagine how information technology (IT) might improve health care services. Fast messaging replacing faxes. Electronic health records that can be accessed more easily. Software that can inform doctors' decisions. Telemedicine that makes care more flexible. The possibilities seem endless. But as a new review...
HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Regenexx® Achieves Nearly Fifty (50) Percent Cost Savings by Surgery Avoidance, According to Report by Validation Institute

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Validation Institute, a third-party professional community that validates health care providers delivering superior results, has certified that patients who underwent Regenexx regenerative orthobiologic procedures to treat joint problems lower costs by avoiding surgery with excellent outcomes. The findings show an overall 49 percent savings for a large self-funded employer group (with 77,000 covered lives) when comparing the total cost of Regenexx for 126 employee patients versus the Healthcare Blue Book Fair Market Value of surgeries those patients may have had. That cost savings amounts to over $1.3 million in a twelve-month period.
HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Cornerstone AI Raises $5 Million Seed to Solve Healthcare's Data Problem

Cornerstone's Enterprise platform launches to unlock the power of clinical data in a fraction of the time of traditional methods. SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Cornerstone AI, a new company solving healthcare's data challenges to improve research and care, publicly launched its first-of-its-kind AI platform. Cornerstone is developing highly intelligent, automated software to accurately and efficiently clean and prepare data in a fraction of the time of traditional methods. Its software can significantly accelerate data analysis and healthcare research. Cornerstone's founders incubated the company in partnership with Initiate Studios, a new venture studio that co-creates companies at the intersection of healthcare, life sciences and technology.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Health Benefits#Literacy Rates#Health Plan#Rrb Research
MedicalXpress

Troubling rise in suicides linked with common food preservative

A recent increase in fatal sodium nitrite poisonings has some health experts calling for stricter regulation of the substance. Sodium nitrite is a white salt commonly used in curing meat. But in recent years, it's also being used as a poison in suicides. Ontario has seen at least 28 sodium...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
Fortune

An Omicron vaccine is coming. Should you wait for it—or get your next booster now amid BA.5’s surge?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Biden administration is reportedly considering making all adult Americans eligible for a second booster shot as the newest COVID variant—Omicron's BA.5 strain, deemed "the worst version" of the virus seen yet—surges in the U.S.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.
GOBankingRates

7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest

If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for everyone — the average monthly benefit of just over $1,600 — GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Delta Air Lines Commences Cash Tender Offer for Up To $1.5 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price of Certain of its Outstanding Notes

ATLANTA, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) ("Delta") announced today that it has commenced an offer to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offer") up to a maximum combined aggregate purchase price of $1.5 billion, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the "Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding:
INDUSTRY
nonprofitquarterly.org

Transforming Low-Wage Healthcare: The Promise of Worker Ownership

When COVID first reached the US, pre-existing conditions—including profound health disparities, economic injustice, and racism—set the stage for COVID’s particularly devastating effects. It follows that a true recovery from COVID requires transformative approaches that simultaneously promote health, economic, and racial justice. One area demanding transformative change is...
HEALTH SERVICES
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest Growing Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

History is filled with extinct occupations. Most of these jobs were accessible to people with the least formal education, from lamplighters to switchboard operators. (These are jobs that used to be common but no longer exist.) Today, about 40% of Americans 25 and older have a high school but no higher education except perhaps for […]
EDUCATION
LocalNewsMatters.org

Study says California employers do poor job keeping food, farmworkers safe from COVID

ALTHOUGH FARM AND food production workers were considered essential workers during the pandemic, many of California’s food employers endangered those workers, violating Cal/OSHA’s COVID-19 guidelines more often than most industries, a new report said. The California Institute for Rural Studies’ report said farm and food production employers routinely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Meet The Corporate Leaders With the Bold Plan To Hire 1 Million Black People

More than 18 months after its inception, OneTen–the initiative designed by Kenneth Frazier, retired CEO and current executive chairman of pharmaceutical giant Merck, former American Express Chairman and CEO Ken Chenault, and former Infor CEO and Chairman Charles Phillips–has been gaining momentum fulfilling pledges made by leaders of the nation’s largest companies to create 1 million family-sustaining, career-advancing jobs for Black non-degree holders over the next decade.
ECONOMY
960 The Ref

GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split

General Electric on Monday revealed the names of the three companies that will operate on their own after the historic split of the one-time conglomerate, including a mashup of words that will make up the name of the new energy company. GE announced in November that it planned to split...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

New Study: 37% of Sales Professionals Face Greater Responsibilities but No Additional Resources or Pay

The Great Resignation exposes challenges associated with antiquated selling technologies and practices. AUSTIN, Texas, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sellers remain resilient despite challenges related to the pandemic and ensuing Great Resignation. However, roughly one third of sellers still struggle to close deals and meet quotas, according to a new study conducted by CRM analyst firm Beagle Research Group in partnership with Oracle. The study, "Does Your CRM Leave Money on the Table," includes insights from more than 500 sales professionals in the United States that show struggles to keep up with dynamic industry changes and the lack of technology-supported sales processes.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy