Eagles WR Devon Allen reacts to controversial hurdles DQ that had Twitter buzzing before training camp

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is aiming to be the best receiver in the NFL at the conclusion of the upcoming season. Jefferson spoke to Complex last week and was asked if he believed he was the best wide receiver in the NFL. He responded "I’ll say after this year I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL. I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I’m pretty sure after this year, it’s going to be me." Entering his third season after two stellar years, the goal is certainly an achievable one for Jefferson, who earned Pro Football Focus' fourth highest wide receiver grade in 2021. The offseason addition of offensive-minded head coach Kevin O'Connell from the Rams further boosts Jefferson's outlook entering training camp.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO