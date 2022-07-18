ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles WR Devon Allen reacts to controversial hurdles DQ that had Twitter buzzing before training camp

By Benedetto Vitale
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen has been making noise in the 110m hurdles event in track and field. He’s been one of the best in the world as he’s easily progressed to each round of the World Athletics Championships. However, on Sunday, he was disqualified from the event due to...

Philadelphia Eagles
