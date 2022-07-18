ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West has pulled out of headlining Rolling Loud Miami days before the festival

By Celebretainment
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Kanye West has pulled out of headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. The 45-year-old rapper - who is now legally known as Ye - has been replaced by Kid Cudi at the upcoming music festival, which kicks off on Friday (22.07.22) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, despite having spent "months"...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

