Plane crashes in southern Oklahoma

A plane crash killed two Fannin County people on the Oklahoma side of the Red River about ten miles south of Boswell in Bryan County Sunday night. They were the pilot, 28-year-old Ryan Richardson of Bonham, and 20-year-old Hadley Workman of Leonard. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said rescue teams needed an airboat to access the crash site. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A person died from injuries suffered in a three-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks that closed down part of Turner Turnpike early Tuesday morning. Melissa Mitchell, 41, of Aldrich, Mo., died at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials. The crash...
ATOKA, Okla. — Authorities are searching for an inmate they say escaped from a minimum security prison in southern Oklahoma. Arturo Cabrera was serving time at the Howard McLeod Correctional Center in Atoka for carjacking and eluding police. Authorities in Atoka said they believe Cabrera may be headed to...
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two men drowned this weekend at Lake Murray. An Oklahoma city man drowned after jumping in to save his son at the Marina beach at Lake Murray on Saturday. A few miles away near Lake Murray Lodge, an Ardmore man drowned on Sunday. “It looks a...
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. — A man drowned while trying to save his son over the weekend at Lake Murray. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the man went into the water, pushed a flotation device to his son, went under and did not resurface. Bystanders pulled him out of the...
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Cows on Monday blocked traffic on Florida’s Turnpike after their cattle hauler caught fire. Traffic was stopped for a few hours Monday after dozens of cows blocked the road following a cattle hauler fire near St. Cloud, Florida, according to The Associated Press. In...
The "most dangerous" stretch of road in the entire state of Oklahoma is one that a shocking amount of Lawtonians drive at least once each year. No, it's not Lee Boulevard or our beloved and often rowdy "Rogerbahn," it's the highway that delivers music lovers to the Rocklahoma Music Festival each year.
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Towing service TowBoatU.S. Lake Texoma helped battle a boat on fire at Cedar Bayou Marina early morning Tuesday. The fire was extinguished around 3 a.m. The call for help was announced around 1 a.m. TowBoatU.S. joined Sherwood Shores, Whitesboro, and Gordonville Fire Departments to put out...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities are investigating a crash in southeast Nebraska that killed one, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday around 10:30 p.m., deputies were sent to a single-vehicle accident east of Tecumseh on Highway 136. A man was killed in the crash, according to...
BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. — As we head into another week of extremely high fire danger, crews are still battling a wildfire that's been burning since Friday in Blaine County. Gov. Kevin Stitt called on the Oklahoma National Guard to help battle the flames and provide relief to first responders. But National Guard members aren't the only ones stepping up.
A 2-year-old girl died from an apparent drowning in a Lousiana pond Monday night. The toddler had been found unresponsive when West Feliciana deputies arrived at the scene at about 6:30 p,m. in a pond near U.S. 61 in St. Francisville. Deputies tried to revive the girl with the help...
Oddly, the topic of Oklahoma's toll road system has popped into the normal everyday conversation at some point in your time here. Everybody wonders why the turnpike still costs money even though it was promised to be free one day. The simple answer is something Lawton is all too familiar...
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 3-year-old and two other children were among the six people killed in a pileup last week on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of the...
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police have located 14-year-old girl Alexia Yanez. Police said she is safe and is back with her mother. Police issued an alert after Yanez disappeared from her home in Sherman on Sunday.
