Lil Uzi Vert appears to come out as non-binary

 2 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert has seemingly confirmed they are non-binary. The 'You Was Right' rapper - whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods - changed their pronouns to they/them on their Instagram bio. International Non-Binary People’s Day was on July 14, suggesting the update was made then. The 26-year-old...

Person
Lil Uzi Vert
