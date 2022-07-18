Green Bay Preble’s Wagner drafted by Baltimore Orioles

Jordan Jackson was on the trim side coming out of Air Force, but the Saints rookie has already started to bulk up ahead of his first NFL training camp later this month. Jackson weighed in at 294 pounds at the NFL Combine, but he said this week on SportsTalk that he's up to 302 pounds. And that's a good thing, considering he profiles more to interior d-line work despite playing both inside and out for the Falcons.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO