It has been a brutal few months for the city of Calgary & their beloved hockey club. After losing in the Conference Semi-Finals to the hated Edmonton Oilers, the Flames lost star F Johnny Gaudreau to free-agency, and now they face the harsh reality that they might be without Matthew Tkachuk next season as well. While the team filed for club-elected salary arbitration, that doesn't mean he suits up for the Flames next season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO