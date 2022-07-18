ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lootpress

DHHR Serves 80,000 Families through Bureau for Child Support Enforcement

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nT4ih_0gjU5zFv00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Child Support Enforcement (BCSE), which serves 80,000 children and families statewide by establishing paternity, child support, and enforcing support, collected $164 million for West Virginia’s child support program in the 2021 fiscal year.

Ninety-seven percent of support collected was sent directly to children and families, with the remaining 3% of funds retained to reimburse public assistance dollars. For many families, this support is a significant part of their budget to provide shelter, food and amenities for the children.

Sixty-nine percent of court-ordered child support collected was achieved through income withholding by the BCSE which requires employers to withhold support directly from an employee’s paycheck.

“West Virginia’s child support program is one of the most cost-effective government programs, as it collects $4.84 for every $1.00 spent,” said Garrett Jacobs, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement. “The BSCE program has the third highest caseload of all state programs serving children.”

Nationally, child support programs serve 13.8 million families, lifting 750,000 families out of poverty nationwide.

For more information on BCSE resources and statistics, visit https://www.acf.hhs.gov/css. ​

Comments / 2

Related
Williamson Daily News

P-EBT benefits to provide $391 to students across West Virginia

HUNTINGTON — Another round of West Virginia’s Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for student and non-student populations will be distributed next month, state officials announced this week. In 2020, the American Rescue Plan helped provide free meals to students in the public school system in 43...
POLITICS
wchstv.com

Nine COVID-19-related deaths, more than 1,000 new cases added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday as more than 1,000 new positive cases were added. The new virus-related deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,115 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County man among new COVID-19 deaths

PARKERSBURG — A Wood County man is among the four deaths from COVID-19 reported Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department confirmed the death of a 79-year-old man from Wood County, a 61-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 92-year-old man from Ohio County and a 76-year-old man from Lewis County.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

After judge’s order, W.Va.’s abortion clinic resuming care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic has resumed scheduling patients for abortions following a Monday ruling from a Charleston judge blocking enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban. Communications Director Kaylen Barker said Tuesday that the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia is scheduling...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Nine Percent#Dhhr#Bcse
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia back-to-school dates

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The beginning of the fall semester is approaching quickly. Here is a list of all the start dates in north central West Virginia for the 2022 school year. All dates are taken directly from the board of education or school websites. Harrison County 1st through 12th grades – Wednesday, Aug. 24 […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

Funds remain for those struggling to pay housing expenses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A lifeline remains in place for West Virginia home owners who have been left struggling by the pandemic. The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program is flush with cash earmarked to help Mountain State residents who have been left in a bind by the circumstances of Covid 19.
ADVOCACY
wchstv.com

COVID-19-related hospitalizations, active cases drop in West Virginia on Monday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Virus-related hospitalizations and active COVID-19 cases dropped in West Virginia on Monday. The state’s hospitalization total decreased by eight to 303 on Monday, including 32 people in intensive care (down six) and 10 people on ventilators (up three), according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

Attorney describes the scene as West Virginia judge allegedly reveals gun in courtroom: “Non-stop abuse”

A gun brandished in a courtroom. It’s a shocking thought. Maybe even more so if it was allegedly done by a judge.  Last week, 7News first learned of these allegations against Second Judicial Circuit Judge David W. Hummel Jr.  –> Wetzel County judge allegedly brandished gun in West Virginia courtroom <– A Houston-based attorney claims that during […]
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice #5 highest approval rating in nation

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice thanked West Virginians for their continued support today after the latest poll results released by Morning Consult ranked Gov. Justice as having the #5 highest approval rating of all governors in America. The Governor’s stellar ranking is up from the #6 spot...
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia abortion clinic goes before judge to challenge WVa ban

Lawyers representing West Virginia’s only abortion clinic are going before a Charleston-area judge. They want an 1800s-era law thrown out so they can immediately resume abortions. The Women’s Health Center suspended abortion services on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. The state has an abortion ban on the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers criticize Governor for abortion law delays

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s abortion laws are under dispute in a different direction following the injunction of the 1849 law which banned abortions in the state. As of Monday, the law can no longer be enforced, allowing the only practicing abortion clinic in West Virginia to begin operating once again. However, lawmakers are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Miller Op-Ed: West Virginia Can’t Afford a New Small Business Tax

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Miller today penned an op-ed for the Huntington Herald Dispatch titled, “West Virginia Can’t Afford a New Small Business Tax.”. West Virginia small businesses have been through a lot over the last two years: pandemic closures, loss of sales, worker shortages, supply chain disruptions, skyrocketing inflation, and record high gas prices. Data from the National Federation of Independent Business shows that small business confidence is at a 48-year low. This is concerning, but not surprising. Traveling around my district, I hear from small business owners who are struggling to keep their doors open and the lights on. They’re angry that failed policies mean they can’t find workers and they’re disturbed that President Biden’s Washington is giving them nothing but problems.
WASHINGTON, DC
Metro News

ARC awards $18.1 million for West Virginia projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The federal Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded $18.1 million for multiple projects in West Virginia. The Governor’s Office announced the grant awards on Monday. The Appalachian Regional Commission is a federal body focused on economic and regional development efforts in 13 states from Mississippi to New York. West Virginia’s 55 counties are part of the commission’s scope.
POLITICS
woay.com

State Fair of West Virginia to host inaugural Big Wheel Bash for scholarship program

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – In 2006, the State Fair of West Virginia established an endowment fund to help support students across the state through scholarships. The State Fair, along with the help of corporate and individual sponsors, provide five 4-year scholarships annually at $1,000. This year, the fair will host an inaugural Big Wheel Bash, a fundraiser created to help benefit the scholarship and endowment fund.
CHARITIES
Lootpress

It Could Happen to Anyone

Anyone can be targeted for a utility scam – including the Chairman of the Public Service Commission!. That’s right, recently I was at home when my phone rang. My caller ID indicated the call was coming from Scott Depot, West Virginia. When I answered, the caller told me I was behind on my electric bill and unless I made payment over the phone the power company was going to terminate my service in 45 minutes!
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy