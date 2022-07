The Health Professionals and Allied Employees (HPAE) announced today their endorsement of Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill for reelection in NJ-11. “Mikie has consistently displayed the leadership and vision that makes us proud to endorse her reelection to Congress in the 11th District of New Jersey. Whether it is advocating for safe working conditions for healthcare workers, or ensuring University Hospital has the support it needs to serve the public, Mikie has stood behind the nurses and healthcare workers across New Jersey,” said Debbie White, RN, HPAE President.

