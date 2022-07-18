ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TD Bank on Meeting SMBs’ Digital Needs

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) had been gradually embracing digital solutions for years. Then the pandemic hit. A world of closed stores, shuttered offices and remote workforces forced many SMBs to adopt digital solutions to keep operating. Digital tools became indispensable, and they remain so even as pandemic-related disruptions...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius: We Own Customers’ Funds

Investors with funds trapped in failed crypto lender Celsius Network’s bankruptcy may find that their biggest problem is not with the court, but with the customer agreements they signed. Specifically, those agreements say that funds deposited are Celsius’s property, rather than customers’. “Celsius is not an asset...
MARKETS
pymnts

Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers Drive Bundled Banking, Connected Economy

It may be the paycheck-to-paycheck consumers who wind up at the vanguard as the Connected Economy takes shape, with bundled banking highly valued and sought after. The report “Bundled Banking Products: Matching Product Offerings With Customer Demand,” done in collaboration between PYMNTS and Amount, shows that consumers across all demographics and range of tech-savviness, want banks to provide a connected, holistic view of their daily finances.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Voice of the CFO: Finance Leaders Balance Spend With Remote Employees' Needs

Like many chief financial officers, Matt Wolf, CFO at ChartHop, spends a lot of his time connecting with other people working remotely. “If you look at my calendar, on a regular basis it’s meeting after meeting after meeting and trying to find ways to better collaborate, better share information and share knowledge,” Wolf told PYMNTS.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Visa Changes Chargeback Dispute Program

Visa is changing how it deals with first-party fraud, or intentional cardholder misuse, the company announced in a blog post Tuesday. Under the new plan, taking effect on April 15, 2023, Visa said it will let merchants provide additional data to prove that a disputed transaction was indeed valid, a step that is aimed at speeding up resolutions while making it easier for merchants to get a case dismissed.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smbs#Td Bank#Digital#Includin
pymnts

New FTC Data Directives Driving Change at Car Dealerships

When the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) posted an article about internet of things (IoT) devices that can derive highly sensitive information about users and are subject to regulation, connected cars were high on the list, second only to smartphones. The July 11 blog post referenced the FTC’s Safeguards Rule, which...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

Food Delivery Businesses Tinker With Recipe for Success as Costs Skyrocket

As demand for restaurant and grocery delivery continues, businesses that rely on the channel are facing new challenges, as ongoing labor difficulties are compounded by rising food and commodities costs. In addition to the most popular, well-known delivery channels, such as restaurant aggregators like DoorDash and Uber Eats and grocery...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Morgan Health Invests $30M in Healthcare Plan Provider Centivo

JPMorgan Chase’s healthcare unit, Morgan Health, has made a $30 million investment in Centivo, a provider of health plans for self-insured employers focused on healthcare affordability for employees and their families, according to a Tuesday (July 19) press release. Centivo works to align incentives between accountable care providers and...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Arthur D. Little Expands Operations Strategy & Transformation Practice With Leading Procurement Expertise

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Global Management Consultancy Arthur D. Little (ADL) has appointed Angela Dum as Associate Director to globally lead Procurement Innovation at ADL, focusing on industrial goods. Angela will support clients in taking procurement to the next level with new, innovative approaches, and in unlocking maximum procurement value across the company and extended ecosystem. She will be a member of the Global Operations & Transformation Practice senior team and based in Munich. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005470/en/ ANGELA DUM APPOINTED AS ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR TO LEAD PROCUREMENT INNOVATION (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
protocol.com

A new federal office was just established to regulate proptech

The Federal Housing Finance Agency, the federal agency that supervises and regulates many home loan providers, announced Tuesday the creation of the Office of Financial Technology. The new office is tasked with collecting information on emerging risks in financial technology innovation, relevant to home ownership. “When used responsibly, fintech has...
U.S. POLITICS
pymnts

Goldman Consumer Banking Revenues Grow 25% as Loss Reserves Surge 497%

Goldman’s march to Main Street juggernaut continues — macro headwinds or not. The white-shoe Wall Street behemoth has been broadening its appeal to retail banking customers, with a focus on digital channels to spur savings and lending activities. The efforts seemed to be paying off on Monday (July 18) as the bank reported that revenues related to consumer and wealth-management came in at about $2.2 billion, surging 25% year on year (Goldman’s traditional bread and butter, investment banking and asset management, by contrast, saw dramatic year-over-year declines).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

Citi Now Counts P2P Payments as Direct Deposits to Waive Fees

Citi is now accepting peer-to-peer (P2P) payments as direct deposits that qualify for checking account monthly service fee waivers, according to a Monday (July 18) statement emailed to PYMNTS. The move is part of the bank’s “ongoing commitment” to further financial inclusion in underserved communities. Citi said it is the...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Once-Hot FinTech Sector Loses Half a Trillion in Valuation

The once-hot FinTech space is in the midst of a big chill, shedding half a trillion in valuation as the cumulative value of shares of newly-listed firms in the sector dropped $156 billion so far this year. Initial public offerings (IPOs) escalated in the FinTech space since the pandemic took...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Align, Awarded Top Managed Security Provider by GRC Outlook, is Shaping the New Model of MSPs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Align, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions and managed IT services, was recently named Top Managed Security Provider by GRC Outlook, an industry publication covering the latest trends of governance, risk management and compliance. To celebrate the momentous award, Align was featured in the cover story of the July issue of GRC Outlook. The featured article offers a valuable perspective from the Managed Services leadership team on the importance of partnering with the right managed service provider and delves into the differentiating factors of Align Managed Services. Featuring Vinod Paul, Chief Operation Officer; John Araneo Esq., General Council and Managing Director of Cybersecurity; and Chris Zadrima, Senior Director of Managed Services, the piece provides readers a peek behind the curtain of Align’s Managed Services and Cybersecurity business, including more detail on the unique approach to shaping Align’s managed IT offering. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005899/en/ Align featured in GRC Outlook as the Top Managed Security Provider in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
pymnts

Evolving Payments Trends Amid Continued Economic Turbulence

Brian Caldarelli, executive VP and chief financial officer at PCSU, writes in the PYMNTS eBook “Baseline 2022: What the Next Six Months Holds” that the rest of 2022 will be marked by steady consumer spending, increased reliance on credit and continued growth in digital adoption. The economic landscape...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Truist Debuts Digital Consumer Accounts With No Overdraft Fees

Truist Financial on Monday (July 18) rolled out two accessible account options that will extend banking services to new customers while avoiding overdraft fees, a press release said. Called Truist One Banking, the two new accounts will help clients “build a stronger financial future,” according to the company.
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy