NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is tacking a bit more onto its big gains from a day earlier, as more profit reports roll in from U.S. companies on Wednesday. The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher in midday trading, a day after soaring 2.8% for its best day in weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 66 points, or 0.2%, at 31,893, as of 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.7% higher.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO