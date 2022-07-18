ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Former Kentucky players on NFL rosters (2022 season)

By Dennis Varney
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cf2u6_0gjU5DKP00
New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson answers questions from media at the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in East Rutherford, N.J., Friday, May 13, 2022. Noah K. Murray AP

The University of Kentucky has had 22 players chosen in the NFL Draft since head coach Mark Stoops took over the program in 2013. Sixteen of those have come in the past four seasons.

As of July 18, 2022, here are the former Wildcats on NFL rosters:

Former UK players in the NFL

(Note: Years at Kentucky in parentheses)

Josh Allen, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-18).

Quinton Bohanna, DT, Dallas Cowboys (2017-20).

Lynn Bowden, WR, Miami Dolphins (2017-19).

Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers (2008-10).

Yusuf Corker, S, New York Giants (2017–2021).

Jamin Davis, LB, Washington Commanders (2017-20).

Bud Dupree, LB, Tennessee Titans (2011-14).

Brandin Echols, CB, New York Jets (2019-20)

Mike Edwards, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015-18).

Luke Fortner, C, Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-21).

Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kansas City Chiefs (2017-18).

Kelvin Joseph, CB, Dallas Cowboys (2020).

Phil Hoskins, DT, Carolina Panthers (2017-20).

Darian Kinnard, OT, Kansas City Chiefs (2018-21).

Marquan McCall, DT, Carolina Panthers (2018-21).

Quandre Mosely, CB, Dallas Cowboys (2019-21).

Josh Paschal, DE, Detroit Lions (2017-21).

Justin Rigg, TE, Cincinnati Bengals (2016-21).

Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants (2021).

A.J. Rose, RB, Los Angeles Rams (2016-20).

Za’Darius Smith, LB, Minnesota Vikings (2013-14).

Benny Snell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-18).

Logan Stenberg, OL, Detroit Lions (2015-19).

Jon Toth, C, Washington Commanders (2012-16).

Landon Young, OT, New Orleans Saints (2016-20).

Chris Westry, CB, Carolina Panthers (2015-18).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDWib_0gjU5DKP00
Jacksonville Jaguars center Luke Fortner front left, snaps the ball to quarterback E.J. Perry during NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. John Raoux AP

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lexington Herald-Leader

3 arrested after a suspect holds others at gunpoint during a KY drug bust, officials say

Three suspects are in custody after an attempted drug bust went wrong in Laurel County Monday morning. Lt. Chris Edwards with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle Monday morning with three individuals inside who were a part of a drug investigation. The driver of the vehicle did not cooperate and hit a deputy’s vehicle twice.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
The Spun

Vikings Announced They've Released Quarterback On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings have an open roster spot to utilize ahead of the 2022 season. This Tuesday, the NFC North franchise announced a significant roster move. The Vikings have reportedly released third-year quarterback Nate Stanley - a seventh-round pick out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. Minnesota now has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Old Washington, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
ClutchPoints

3 cut candidates on Broncos roster bubble entering 2022 NFL training camp

Broncos general manager George Paton has done a great job of assembling a competitive roster through the draft, free agency, and trades. According to PFF, the Broncos catapulted all the way up to spot number 10 in their recent power rankings for the 2022 season. The current Broncos roster is well built, but it will eventually need to be trimmed down to 53 men. Here are some players that might find themselves fighting for a roster spot.
DENVER, CO
On3.com

John Calipari discusses ‘ambitious’ group of players

The Kentucky basketball team got out on the road last week, visiting Kroger locations across the bluegrass to meet fans and continue to raise money for tornado relief in the western part of the state. John Calipari and various players, including Oscar Tshiebwe, made the trips, welcoming huge crowds at every stop.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Where are they now: Q&A with Peyton Siva

(Cardinal Authority has a feature called Where are they now. It will be a Q&A with a former University of Louisville athlete. We will chat with former football, basketball, women's basketball, and athletes from other sports several times a year and publish them. It's a great way to catch up on some of your favorite athletes)
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Nfl Draft#Buccaneers#American Football#Wildcats#Wr#New York Giants#Cb#Kansas City#Carolina Panthers#Te
Lexington Herald-Leader

Man in Lexington sent to the hospital after a shooting, police say

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. The shooting happened at around 9:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Hedgewood Court, according to Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department. Anderson said responding officers found the victim with a gunshot would and he was sent to the hospital.
Lexington Herald-Leader

Man who was injured in shooting in south Lexington late Friday has died

A man who was severely injured in a shooting in south Lexington late Friday has died, police said Saturday. Police found the man when they were called to the 1100 block of Octavian Way, which is near Centre Parkway and Appian Way, at about 11:20 p.m., said Lexington police Sgt. Thomas Johnston. Police said in a news release later Saturday morning that the shooting happened on the 1000 block of Accord Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Lexington Herald-Leader

2 men get federal prison time for involvement in Lexington traffficking operations

Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in large crystal methamphetamine distribution operations in Lexington, according to the Department of Justice. One case involved a Kentucky man who was found to be in possession of more than 50 pounds of crystal meth and admitted to being a drug supplier who helped run an operation at a Lexington office building. The other case involved a California man who flew to Kentucky to retrieve nearly 50 pounds of crystal meth, according to court records.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky man killed after Mack truck is hit by a train, police say

A western Kentucky Man was killed Wednesday after his truck was hit by a train, according to Kentucky State Police. State police responded to the incident just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Timothy Duvall, 33, entered a railroad crossing on State Quarry Road in the Cave City community and failed to see a CSX train that was heading through the railroad crossing. Duvall, of Leitchfield, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Barren County coroner.
CAVE CITY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
389
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy