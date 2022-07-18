Former Kentucky players on NFL rosters (2022 season)

New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson answers questions from media at the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in East Rutherford, N.J., Friday, May 13, 2022. Noah K. Murray AP

The University of Kentucky has had 22 players chosen in the NFL Draft since head coach Mark Stoops took over the program in 2013. Sixteen of those have come in the past four seasons.

As of July 18, 2022, here are the former Wildcats on NFL rosters:

Former UK players in the NFL

(Note: Years at Kentucky in parentheses)

Josh Allen, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-18).

Quinton Bohanna, DT, Dallas Cowboys (2017-20).

Lynn Bowden, WR, Miami Dolphins (2017-19).

Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers (2008-10).

Yusuf Corker, S, New York Giants (2017–2021).

Jamin Davis, LB, Washington Commanders (2017-20).

Bud Dupree, LB, Tennessee Titans (2011-14).

Brandin Echols, CB, New York Jets (2019-20)

Mike Edwards, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015-18).

Luke Fortner, C, Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-21).

Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kansas City Chiefs (2017-18).

Kelvin Joseph, CB, Dallas Cowboys (2020).

Phil Hoskins, DT, Carolina Panthers (2017-20).

Darian Kinnard, OT, Kansas City Chiefs (2018-21).

Marquan McCall, DT, Carolina Panthers (2018-21).

Quandre Mosely, CB, Dallas Cowboys (2019-21).

Josh Paschal, DE, Detroit Lions (2017-21).

Justin Rigg, TE, Cincinnati Bengals (2016-21).

Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants (2021).

A.J. Rose, RB, Los Angeles Rams (2016-20).

Za’Darius Smith, LB, Minnesota Vikings (2013-14).

Benny Snell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-18).

Logan Stenberg, OL, Detroit Lions (2015-19).

Jon Toth, C, Washington Commanders (2012-16).

Landon Young, OT, New Orleans Saints (2016-20).

Chris Westry, CB, Carolina Panthers (2015-18).