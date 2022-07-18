Three to be inducted into the Marshall University School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame

Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications (SOJMC) Hall of Fame is welcoming three new members.

Kathy Cosco, Patricia Proctor and Giles Snyder will be inducted into the hall during a ceremony this fall.

“This year’s inductees are exceptional leaders in the field of journalism and mass communications,” said Sandy York, interim SOJMC director. “It is a privilege to honor them and share their accomplishments.”

The first class was enshrined in 1985, and the latest honorees bring the number of inductees to 81.

“This year’s class of inductees is another perfect example that proves Marshall has one of the best journalism and mass communications programs in the country,” said Chris Dickerson, president of the SOJMC Alumni Advisory Board, which handles the nomination process. “We’re fortunate to have such a rich pool of candidates that represents successes in varied aspects of the field locally, regionally and nationally.

“We are extremely proud of all of our graduates, and it is an honor to welcome three more very deserving members to our Hall of Fame.”

Cosco, a 1988 SOJMC graduate, is director of strategic marketing for Mountain Health Network. Her varied career has seen her work in public relations, marketing and government service. She has worked for several major companies, and she has served as a spokeswoman for a governor and helped with an election campaign for a U.S. senator. She also helped with the push that saw Huntington named as America’s Best Community in 2017.

Proctor, a 1987 SOJMC graduate, is the founding director of the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy at Marshall University. Following graduation, Proctor went to law school and worked as a law clerk and at various law firms before returning to Marshall in 2011. She has helped the university create a centralized pre-law advisory function. Proctor also has been honored for her legal work by Best Lawyers in America and by Super Lawyers.

Snyder, a 1987 SOJMC graduate, is a widely respected newscaster for NPR. Before taking that job in Washington, D.C., he spent 16 years working for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, the statewide public radio and television network. He also has written a humor column for the Martinsburg paper, and it has been recognized by the West Virginia Press Association and the National Society of Newspaper Columnists.

Inductees need to have a connection to the SOJMC, such as being a graduate or a faculty member, and should meet at least one of two major criteria to be nominated:

A graduate of Marshall’s JMC program who has contributed to Journalism and Mass Communications as a profession. The nominee has made a contribution to the profession of journalism or has made a positive impact upon the profession.

Contribution(s) to Marshall University’s SOJMC. The nominee, either through talent, treasure or activity, has made an outstanding impact upon the school.

The school has an enshrinement dinner and ceremony each fall to honor the inductees. This year’s event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center. More details about this fall’s ceremony will be announced at a later date.

For more information or questions about the SOJMC Hall of Fame, please contact the school at sojmc@marshall.edu.