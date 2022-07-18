ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Man Killed In Late Night Mattapan Shooting; Another Seriously Injured

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYuZz_0gjU5AgE00
Crime scene police tape Photo Credit: Pexels/kat wilcox

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death over the weekend in Boston.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Norfolk Street and Elizabeth Street in Mattapan around 9:14 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, Boston Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

This is the second homicide to occur in Boston over the weekend after a man was stabbed to death in Dorchester overnight Saturday.

In addition, police responded to another report of a person shot at 136 Seaver Street in Roxbury around 10:35 p.m. Sunday, Boston.com reports.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he is said to be in serious, life-threatening condition, the outlet reports.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Woman Shot in the Leg on Blue Hill Avenue

A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg near Grove Hall Mecca Mall on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston, according to authorities. Boston EMS confirmed that they took the woman to an area hospital shortly after midnight Wednesday. Boston police said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Woman shot in leg near Grove Hall Mecca Mall in Boston

A woman was shot near Grove Hall Mecca Mall in Boston Wednesday morning, news outlets reported. According to NBC Boston, the woman was shot in the leg near Grove Hall Mecca Mall on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston just after midnight Wednesday. The woman was brought to a nearby hospital...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
City
Mattapan, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Everett Police investigating 'apparent homicide'

EVERETT - Police are investigating what they are calling an "apparent homicide" after a man was found dead inside a Central Street home early Tuesday morning.Police said they responded to a 911 call at about 4:22 a.m. and found a 38-year-old man dead in the home. Police said the matter is still under investigation, but there have no been any arrest. They did not provide any more information about the cause of death or the identity of the man.
EVERETT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Boston Police#Violent Crime#Boston Com
Daily Voice

Police ID 48-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Dorchester

Boston Police say they've identified the 48-year-old man who was stabbed to death over the weekend. Urvin Gerald, of Dorchester, was found bleeding out on the ground in the area of 110 Harvard Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 16, police said. Responders rushed him to a local hospital, where he died of his wounds.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Police investigating after person shot in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after a person was shot late Monday in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Police were called at 1:15 a.m. to Winston Road, where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. WCVB will have more...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MassLive.com

Boston police investigating after man shot and killed Sunday night

Boston police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Mattapan on Sunday night. Around 9:15 p.m., police said they were alerted to gunshots by the corner of Norfolk Street and Elizabeth Street. Arriving at the scene, a few blocks south of where Blue Hill Avenue intersects Morton Street, officers found an adult man suffering a gunshot wound, the Boston Police Department said.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Driver Smashes Through Side of Dorchester CVS Monday Night

On Monday at approximately 10:00 PM, Boston Police Officers from District C-11, Boston Fire and Boston EMS responded to a CVS at 703 Gallivan Blvd. The Police arrived to see a car crashed into the side of the CVS building. The drivers seems to have driven forward instead of in reverse. The driver damaged the brick and the windows of the CVS and the front bumper of their vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Six Teens Facing Charges In Connection With The Murder Of Weymouth's Nathan Paul

Six teenagers are now facing charges in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy from Weymouth, the Norfolk County District Attorney's office said. Four teens were arrested this week in connected with the murder of Nathan Paul, who was shot and killed in Quincy's Germantown Point neighborhood on Feb. 15, WCVB reports. Police said Paul was shot inside a car then drove away and crashed at a nearby intersection, the outlet reports.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Daily Voice

Husband Charged With Fatally Stabbing Wife At Framingham Home

A 40-year-old man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Framingham home, the Middlesex County District Attorney's office said. Edvardo Gomes-Da Silva, of Framingham, has been charged in connection with fatally stabbing his wife, Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva, age 30, also of Framingham, the office reports. Police responded...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
317K+
Followers
48K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy