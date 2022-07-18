ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Kroger Launches Boost Membership for Customers Nationwide

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2u6n_0gjU54T700

America’s largest grocery retailer, today announced the national launch of Boost by Kroger, which represents the latest expansion of its industry-leading loyalty program. The annual membership provides customers unlimited free grocery delivery on orders of $35 or more, fuel discounts of up to $1 per gallon and additional savings on Our Brands products. Kroger estimates the membership can save customers more $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery.

“As customers continue to evolve how they shop and eat, this expansion of our loyalty program offers more personalized value in groceries and fuel, alongside easier access to convenient shopping solutions, such as Delivery,” said Yael Cosset, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Kroger. “We are committed to consistently delivering a best-in-class seamless experience with zero compromise – the fresh and quality products our customers want, how they want it and when they want it. We recognize this is especially important as our customers are facing an inflationary environment and rising fuel prices.”

Boost expands on savings currently available to customers through Kroger’s free loyalty program. Offering two annual membership levels at $59 or $99, the new service provides free next-day delivery or free delivery in as little as two hours on orders of $35 or more, respectively. Boost members also receive 2X fuel points for every dollar spent as well as exclusive savings on Our Brands, including Murray’s Cheese, Vitacost, and Home Chef™, Simple Truth™ and Private Selection™.

“Boost contributes to our rapidly expanding seamless ecosystem, bringing value and convenience to many more families across America as we roll-out new Delivery fulfillment centers,” said Bill Bennett, Kroger Vice President and Head of E-commerce. “Through Boost, Kroger is uniquely positioned to be Fresh for Everyone, making grocery delivery accessible to more customers through the industry’s most affordable grocery delivery membership program. Combine this with our industry-leading fuel points program, we are confident we have built a differentiated membership program that our customers will love.”

During the last several months, the grocer piloted Boost in four divisions, resulting in a growing number of new members and a significant increase in delivery sales compared to non-Boost divisions.

Boost is now available to customers across The Kroger Family of Companies. Eligible customers can enroll in the program at www.Kroger.com/boost.

Comments / 3

Guest
2d ago

This program is completely a joke…customers already get these benefits with their VIP card. What’s the difference, now you (the customer) had to pay a membership fee to get it ??? Hahaha Kroger is NOT Costco…not all stores offer all items. Bad move …

Reply
8
Related
Joel Eisenberg

Sweeping Walmart Changes Announced For the Duration of 2022

One of the world’s wealthiest companies reported on immediate and upcoming changes effectuated to improve workplace and consumer culture. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and EatThis.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Bennett
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cheese#Food Drink#Our Brands
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Inflation may be taking the buzz out of coffee sales

Consumers paying higher prices for things like gas and food may be cutting out some of their visits to coffee shops. That, at least, is according to Placer.ai, a data firm that analyzes foot traffic to restaurants, retailers and other businesses. It noted in a report last week that nationwide foot traffic to coffee chains slowed in June, likely due to higher inflation.
BUSINESS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu's Newest Sandwiches Are Surprisingly Different

If you're the type of person who prefers a classic cheeseburger, fries, and a soda when you have a craving for a satisfying fast-food lunch, you're probably a McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report fan. The chain has long cultivated its all-American image to great success, catering to folks...
RESTAURANTS
CNN

Nobody likes self-checkout. Here’s why it’s everywhere

New York CNN Business — “Unexpected item in the bagging area.”. If you’ve encountered these irritating alerts at the self-checkout machine, you’re not alone. According to a survey last year of 1,000 shoppers, 67% said they’d experienced a failure at the self-checkout lane. Errors at the kiosks are so common that they have even spawned dozens of memes and TikTok videos.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Walmart Just Announced An Update To Its Home Delivery–And Customers Are Saying 'Finally!'

Shopping at Walmart is now easier than ever, thanks to their latest game-changing update. On July 6, the company announced that their “popular InHome Delivery Service, which delivers groceries straight to your fridge, is now available as an optional add-on within Walmart+.” The American retail corporation reports, “What were previously two standalone memberships are joining forces to bring all delivery capabilities into a single, streamlined experience, allowing new and existing members to choose the membership plan that appeals the most to them based on the type of delivery service they want.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Is It Ever A Good Idea To Buy Groceries At Walmart?

Admittedly, this sounds like a strange question: "Is it a good idea to buy groceries at Walmart?" Of course, this raises further questions. Is there something wrong with Walmart's products? Are you being ripped off?. It's not so much that there's any hazard associated with buying groceries from Walmart, but...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy