Arkansas gas average drops to $4.11 a gallon

By Miriam Battles
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The continuous drop in gas prices continues as Arkansas prices average at $4.11 per gallon Monday.

AAA officials reported that the current gas average is down two cents from Sunday and 15 cents from last week. Just a month ago, gas in the Natural State was up 41 cents. Diesel fuel dropped one cent to $5.17.

Throughout the state, drivers in Montgomery County are paying the state’s highest gas average of $4.41 per gallon. Drivers in Greene County are paying the least at the pumps, with an average of $3.74 per gallon.

Overnight storms in Arkansas leave thousands without power

In central Arkansas, gas in Pine Bluff is averaging at $4.18 per gallon. Gas in Hot Springs is averaging at $4.12 per gallon. In the Little Rock-North Little Rock area, gas prices are averaging at $4.03 per gallon, below the state’s average.

The national gas average is $4.52 per gallon. White House officials said Sunday that gas prices could fall below $4 per gallon within the coming weeks.

Gas could soon fall below $4 a gallon on average, says Biden energy advisor

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page .

Hutchinson asks Department of Agriculture to declare Arkansas a disaster area

The heat wave’s negative effect on farmers in the Natural State led to the decision, with Hutchinson citing the $19.4 billion annual impact that agriculture has on the state’s economy. Hutchinson also pointed to the state being in distress due to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s report of Arkansas being Abnormally to Moderately Dry, with parts of three northern counties being Severely Dry.
Cooling centers open in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two cooling centers have opened in Jonesboro for those looking to beat the heat. The Salvation Army of Jonesboro, 800 Cate Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays. Captain Charles Smith said the center will remain open while the temperatures remain extreme. The...
ARKANSAUNA: Arkansas one of the hottest places on Earth this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – No records have been broken here in Little Rock this week, but that doesn’t mean temperatures have not been really hot. So hot, that Little Rock has been out several areas for high temperatures. On Monday, Little Rock hit 101°. That was higher than the high in Amarillo, TX as well as Albuquerque, NM.
Mercy announces plans for $500 million Northwest Arkansas expansions

ROGERS, Ark. — Mercy announced Tuesday plans for a $500 million expansion in Northwest Arkansas. The plans include a state-of-the-art cancer center, adding more than 100 primary care doctors and specialists, and new clinic locations, according to a news release. Mercy is also planning expansions to the emergency department...
Recreational marijuana petition finds widespread support

Under new laws passed by the Arkansas Legislature in recent years, many political observers expected greater difficulty in collecting ballot petition signatures. But Responsible Growth Arkansas collected more than 193,000 signatures for its adult recreational marijuana initiative – more than twice what was needed to qualify. The Secretary of State’s office is reviewing the signatures and, if approved, the ballot title will be considered by the State Board of Election Commissioners under a new state law.
Wreck near Prescott takes life of Arkadelphia youth

An Arkadelphia teenager was killed and his passenger was injured about 6 a.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 30 south of Prescott in Nevada County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Kylen Jarrel McKinney, 19, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camero in the right-hand, eastbound lane of travel. The car left the roadway on the right side and struck a tree.
Heat advisory declared for multiple counties in SW Arkansas

Alert:…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING…. * WHAT…Heat index values from 105 to 110 degrees are expected. * WHERE…All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT Monday.
Benton Utilities asking community to conserve water, power

BENTON, Ark. – Benton Utilities is asking its customers to start conserving their energy and water usage due to triple-digit heat and less than normal rainfall. The company said that small adjustments made by many can have a profound effect on the electric and water systems and help extend the use of resources.
