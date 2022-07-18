Arkansas gas average drops to $4.11 a gallon
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The continuous drop in gas prices continues as Arkansas prices average at $4.11 per gallon Monday.
AAA officials reported that the current gas average is down two cents from Sunday and 15 cents from last week. Just a month ago, gas in the Natural State was up 41 cents. Diesel fuel dropped one cent to $5.17.
Throughout the state, drivers in Montgomery County are paying the state’s highest gas average of $4.41 per gallon. Drivers in Greene County are paying the least at the pumps, with an average of $3.74 per gallon.Overnight storms in Arkansas leave thousands without power
In central Arkansas, gas in Pine Bluff is averaging at $4.18 per gallon. Gas in Hot Springs is averaging at $4.12 per gallon. In the Little Rock-North Little Rock area, gas prices are averaging at $4.03 per gallon, below the state’s average.
The national gas average is $4.52 per gallon. White House officials said Sunday that gas prices could fall below $4 per gallon within the coming weeks.Gas could soon fall below $4 a gallon on average, says Biden energy advisor
