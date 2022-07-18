ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers observe memory formation in real time

By Stanford University
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy is it that someone who hasn't ridden a bicycle in decades can likely jump on and ride away without a wobble, but could probably not recall more than a name or two from their 3rd grade class?. This may be because physical skills—dubbed motor memories by neuroscientists—are encoded...

scitechdaily.com

Body vs. Brain: Scientists Discover Evidence for an Autoimmune Cause of Schizophrenia

Scientists identify an autoantibody that may cause schizophrenia in some individuals. Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have discovered that some people with schizophrenia have autoantibodies—which are made by the immune system and recognize the body’s own proteins, rather than outside threats such as viruses or bacteria—against a protein that’s important for communication between brain cells called NCAM1. The patients’ autoantibodies also caused schizophrenia-related behaviors in mice. This discovery may improve the diagnosis and treatment of a subset of patients with schizophrenia.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

The brains of children with autism may not always 'see' body language

Noticing and understanding what it means when a person leans into a conversation or takes a step back and crosses their arms is a vital part of human communication. Researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester have found that children with autism spectrum disorder may not always process body movements effectively, especially if they are distracted by something else.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Mail

Anti-anxiety drugs can interfere with a person's neurons and increase their risk of cognitive decline later in life, study finds

Using anti-anxiety drugs may put someone at significant risk of developing cognitive decline later in life and scientists may have finally discovered why. Researchers from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANTSO) found that the drugs may impact the brain's microglial cells, which in turn interfere with the dendritic spines - a key part of the brain's neurons.
HEALTH
verywellmind.com

What Is Lewy Body Dementia?

A protein called alpha-synuclein makes up Lewy bodies. In people with LBD, this protein forms in clumps on brain neurons. These clumps disrupt the regular functioning of neurons. Eventually, these neurons die. A build-up of this protein also affects chemical messengers in the brain. Lewy bodies are one of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Troubling rise in suicides linked with common food preservative

A recent increase in fatal sodium nitrite poisonings has some health experts calling for stricter regulation of the substance. Sodium nitrite is a white salt commonly used in curing meat. But in recent years, it's also being used as a poison in suicides. Ontario has seen at least 28 sodium...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists zero in on genetic causes of Parkinson's

Variants of at least 20 different genes have been closely linked to the development of Parkinson's disease, but scientists are still investigating how exactly they cause the severe and incurable motor disorder that afflicts about 1 million people in the U.S. alone. New research by Yale researchers offers important clues....
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Fortune

Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain computer startup is beat again. This time a competitor implanted its device into its first U.S. patient

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain computing startup has yet to receive approval from the Federal Drug Administration to implant its technology in humans. However, Neuralink’s competitor, Synchron, has implanted its first device into the brain of a U.S. patient — in this case one with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that’s affected the patient’s ability to move and speak, as reported by Bloomberg.
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

Depression linked to consuming an inflammatory diet, increasing risk of frailty

A new study published in The Journal of Gerontology: Series A found a link between depression, diet, and the development of frailty. Frailty, defined as a recognizable state of increased vulnerability resulting from a decline in function across multiple physiological systems, affects 10–15% older adults and often co-occurs with other health conditions, like depression. Diet is thought to be a major contributor to frailty development. While previous studies established a link between an inflammatory diet—including artificial trans fats (like partially hydrogenated oil), refined carbohydrates, and saturated fats—and the risk of development frailty, this is one of the first studies to try to understand the impact of depression on dietary inflammation and frailty.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's breakthrough: Genetic link to gut disorders confirmed

People with gut disorders may be at greater risk of developing Alzheimer's Disease (AD). A world-first Edith Cowan University (ECU) study has confirmed the link between the two, which could lead to earlier detection and new potential treatments. AD destroys memory and thinking ability and is the most prevalent form...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists reveal genetic architecture underlying alcohol, cigarette abuse

Have you ever wondered why one person can smoke cigarettes for a year and easily quit, while another person will become addicted for life? Why can't some people help themselves from abusing alcohol and others can take it or leave it? One reason is a person's genetic proclivity to abuse substances. UNC School of Medicine researchers led by Hyejung Won, Ph.D., are beginning to understand these underlying genetic differences. The more they learn, the better chance they will be able to create therapies to help the millions of people who struggle with addiction.
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

How Can I Lower My Blood Pressure in 30 Seconds?

High blood pressure doesn't show any noticeable symptoms until it becomes severe. Few short-term fluctuations in blood pressure are normal — for example, stress or anxiety can cause a short spike in blood pressure. This guide will explain how to tell if your blood pressure is too high and...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Diabetes: A step closer to a life without insulin

People with a severe form of diabetes, where the beta cells of the pancreas do not produce or no longer produce enough insulin, have no choice but to inject themselves regularly with artificial insulin in order to survive. But Insulin therapy is not without its dangers: it is difficult to dose and, in the long term, it can also lead to serious metabolic and cardiovascular problems. Scientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have been working for several years on an alternative therapy based on the S100A9 protein. They have now provided proof of principle that this protein can significantly improve metabolism in insulin deficiency. In addition, by deciphering the biological mechanisms at work, they have discovered a previously unknown anti-inflammatory effect that could prove key well beyond diabetes. These results are published in the journal Nature Communications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Scientists Find A Promising Alzheimer’s Drug That’s Already On The Market

There is “good evidence” that some of the drugs used to treat ADHD could also help with key symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. A pooled data analysis of available studies indicates “strong evidence” that meds to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may also successfully treat key aspects of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a study published online in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry.
SCIENCE

