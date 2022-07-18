ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man, 23, killed in southeast Baltimore shooting, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33c8iX_0gjU42js00

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old man has died after he was shot early Monday in southeast Baltimore, authorities said.

Officers were on patrol near the 1400 block of East Fayette Street about 12:49 a.m. when they saw the victim, who had been shot multiple times, lying on the ground, Baltimore Police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital but did not survive.

No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

