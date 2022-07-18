ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Three killed on I-94 when their SUV is rear ended by a semi

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Moorhead, MN) -- Authorities are identifying three Anoka County residents killed in a crash involving an S-U-V and two semis in...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Deadly Motorcycle Crash Near Faribault (Update)

Update 7-20-22 12:54 p.m. The State Patrol crash report identified the motorcyclist as 47-year-old William Barfknecht. The report indicates he was not wearing a helmet and it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in causing the crash. Previous version: Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man is the victim...
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 seriously injured after 5 teens collide in Becker County crash

DETRIOT LAKES, Minn. -- Five teens were involved in a car crash in Becker County on Sunday evening when two vehicles collided at an intersection.Police say a 2015 Honda Fit was traveling northbound on Long Lake Road while a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Highway 10. The cars collided at the intersection of the two roads.Two Moorhead teens inside the Honda Fit were transported to Sanford Health Fargo with life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts. The third passenger in the Fit had no reported injuries.The 18-year-old driver of the Jetta had non-life-threatening injuries, as well as a 16-year-old passenger. Neither was transported to a hospital.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman rescued from Mississippi River...then arrested

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p-m Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in The Mississippi River tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office found the woman had two felony warrants and was taken to jail.
SARTELL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anoka County, MN
Crime & Safety
Anoka County, MN
Accidents
Moorhead, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Blaine, MN
City
Moorhead, MN
Moorhead, MN
Accidents
City
Ham Lake, MN
County
Anoka County, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis woman hurt in ATV accident near Lake Henry

(Lake Henry MN-) A Minneapolis woman was hurt in a Stearns County ATV accident Sunday. The sheriff's department says at 12:17 p.m. Sunday they got a 911 call about an ATV rollover on 345th Avenue in Lake Henry Township. When they got there, deputies found a side-by-side ATV overturned in a drainage ditch. The victim, 21-year-old Prisma Hernandez Osorto had been driving the ATV when it became stuck. Efforts to free the machine resulted in it overturning in the ditch and pinning Osorto underneath. People at the scene were able to free Osorto and call for help. She was treated at the scene by Lake Henry Rescue and Paynesville Ambulance, then airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link Helicopter.
LAKE HENRY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in the river tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety.
SARTELL, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 people killed in Moorhead crash with two semis identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border.Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll's mother.The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi struck the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi.The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi-driver was hurt.
MOORHEAD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semis#I 94#Suv#Traffic Accident#Mn#S U V
klin.com

Stolen Pickup Recovered In Minneapolis, Search For Suspect Continues

Lincoln Police were called to LAX Auto at 400 W Cornhusker on June 7th at 9:47 a.m. to investigate a burglary. Officers found an overhead door damaged. Officers spoke with the manager and reviewed security footage and it showed an unknown man arriving in a 2007 Ford F250 pickup at 4:46 a.m. That man backed the truck into the door. That raised it enough for the man to enter the business.
LINCOLN, NE
swnewsmedia.com

St. Paul woman injured in eight-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Jordan

A 30-year-old St. Paul woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 169 in Jordan on Saturday, July 16, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Anna Biedenbender was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, the state patrol said. She was in serious condition Monday, July 18, a spokesperson at the medical center said.
JORDAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Alejandro Saavedra pleads guilty in Burnsville crash that killed 16-year-old Lakeville North student

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Alejandro Saavedra, 21, of Farmington pleaded guilty on Tuesday for the April 9 death of 16-year-old Sydney Kohner.Saavedra pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm. Both are felony charges.According to the criminal complaint, Burnsville police officers were responding to a noise complaint at the Best Western Inn on Nicollet Avenue when an officer observed three people get in a white Lexus and drive off at high speed.During the chase, the Lexus struck a curb and a tire dislodged. Officers say the Lexus missed a...
BURNSVILLE, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four injured in Detroit Lakes collision

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Four people were injured after a crash in Becker County Sunday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says that 18-year-old Moorhead native Gabriel Spader was headed northbound on Long Lake Road in Detroit Lakes around 5:20 p.m. when he struck another car at the Highway 10 intersection, driven by 18-year-old Raini Evans. Spader, along with passenger 18-year-old Benjamin Dickey were taken to Sanford Fargo with life-threatening injuries. A second passenger in Spader's car wasn't hurt. Evans and her passenger, a 16-year-old girl, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
valleynewslive.com

Authorities identify suspect in officer-involved shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials are now identifying the man involved in a string of alleged crimes that ended with an officer-involved shooting. The Cass County Jail confirms 28-year-old Maichael Yousa is under arrest for aggravated reckless endangerment for his involvement in an alleged chase, crash and shooting.
FARGO, ND
WDIO-TV

1 killed, 5 injured in crash after Twin Cities police chase

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - A 6-year-old girl was killed and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb ended in a crash between a suspect with an outstanding warrant and a passing vehicle, authorities said. Brooklyn Center police were chasing the man Friday afternoon when...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Murder suspect fled police, caused fatal Brooklyn Center car crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A murder suspect was charged on Tuesday for causing a car crash that took the life of 6-year-old Blessings McLurian-Gray.Hakeem Muhammad, 28, was charged with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, resulting in death, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and three counts of criminal vehicular operation - causing great bodily harm. All charges are felonies.On Friday, Muhammed allegedly fled police who were attempting to pull him over after a warrant was issued several days prior for his arrest in connection to a murder case. During the high-speed chase, Muhammed allegedly at one...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

Arrest made in Eagan movie theater fireworks incident

EAGAN, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on July 13, 2022. Eagan police say they've made an arrest in connection with an incident earlier this month in which fireworks were ignited inside a movie theater. According to a statement from the police department...
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Suspect crashes stolen car into another vehicle, killing 70-year-old woman in St. Paul

A 70-year-old woman was killed in St. Paul Sunday night when the car she was driving was struck by suspects in a stolen vehicle. The crash happened at Forest Street North and Magnolia Avenue East at around 10 p.m., with St. Paul Police Department saying the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband — who was the passenger — suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

Childrens' Hospital in Minneapolis hit by gunfire

(Minneapolis, MN) -- No one is hurt after shots were fired at Children's Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis. The incident happened Monday night when the campus building was struck by two bullets. A hospital spokesperson says the gunfire originated from a dispute that happened several blocks away. Police are investigating the incident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 bodies found inside Burnsville home

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Two people were found dead inside a Burnsville home Tuesday.Police say the bodies were discovered inside a residence in the area of Parkview Lane and County Road 11.Check back for more details in this developing story.
BURNSVILLE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy