Wisconsin Star Farmers is Brayden Peter of Howards Grove FFA

While the Xfinity series has had a successful 11 year run at Road America in Elkhart Lake, the NASCAR Cup Series also returned with 4th of July weekend races in 2021 and 2022 but the big boys may not return for a while. NASCAR announced on Tuesday it’s dropping Road America from it’s schedule next year after signing a 3 year agreement to hold a street race in downtown Chicago that weekend instead. NASCAR will conduct a 12 turn, two and a half mile race around Grant Park in Chicago beginning in 2023. Ty Gibbs won this year’s race before near record attendance on July 2. NASCAR hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to the road course at Road America in the future and it’s uncertain if the Xfinity series will continue as well.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO