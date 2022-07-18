Blue Earth Co Rd 151 closes for bridge replacement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound Highway 14 exit ramp to North Victory Drive in Mankato for pavement repairs starting today. The work is expected to be complete by July 25. Motorists are asked to use alternative routes while work is being...
A semi vs. car crash north of Nicollet Tuesday night sent two men to the hospital, one of them to Rochester. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 111 and Nicollet Co Rd 5 at 9:41 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Prius was eastbound on Co...
Update 7-20-22 12:54 p.m. The State Patrol crash report identified the motorcyclist as 47-year-old William Barfknecht. The report indicates he was not wearing a helmet and it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in causing the crash. Previous version: Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man is the victim...
A woman who was critically injured in a crash on Highway 169 in Jordan Saturday morning has ties to New Ulm. Anna Biedenbender, 30, was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened when a semi truck plowed into the back of a line of vehicles stopped at a red light.
Mankato gave the owners of Slim Chickens plenty to squawk about, but not in a bad way. The new chicken-concept restaurant on Madison Ave opened July 11 and broke the company’s opening day sales record, raking in more than $29,000. “The owners, managers and employees of the new Slim...
Jacob "Jake" Friedrichs, Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man. Jacob John Friedrichs, 40, has a warrant out for his arrest on drug charges in Blue Earth County. He also has a theft warrant in Winnebago County, IA. Police say he’s a suspect in other crimes in and around Blue Earth County.
A truck driver from Wells was involved in a fatal crash on I-94 Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says three people died when their Ford Edge was pinned between two semi trucks. Killed were Robert Charles Correll, 65, and Linda Marie Correll, 63, both of Ham Lake, and Shirley...
The search for a New Ulm woman ended Tuesday afternoon around 3:15 after her body was found. Police had been searching for Christine Buechner after she had not been heard from since early Monday morning. Police say she was suspected to have a gun with her so they were concerned for her welfare. Because of that, New Ulm Public School was placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday. The lockdown was lifted after her body was found. No other details have been released.
A Faribault man who set off a five-hour standoff with police last week has been charged with second-degree assault and making terroristic threats. Juan Jose Zamarripa, 39, has also been charged with fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine. A criminal complaint filed on Friday morning states that a Faribault police officer was...
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Truck driver from El Salvador was injured after his rig collided with another semi-truck in Freeborn County over the weekend. The crash happened east of Albert Lea on Interstate 35 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol crash reports says 67-year-old Jose Francisco Trejo Cartagena was heading south pulling another truck and 63-year-old Thomas Voigt of Des Moines was also traveling south. The report says the two truck collided and both came to rest in the ditch.
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Eagle Lake wrapped up its Tator Days celebration Sunday. At the heart of Eagle Lake, attendees came to Parkway area for Tator Days’ events. The week-long celebration kicked-off with a pageant, and continued with live music, a parade, and, of course, free french fries.
Once again, a great deal of time at the Wells City Council meeting was consumed with a discussion on what to do regarding the city’s snowblower, which is in need of repair. Street foreman Mike Pyzick was unable to attend the Monday, July 11 meeting, but had written a summary of the history of their current machine while reviewing various options for repairing the machine along with a couple of options for obtaining a different machine.
JORDAN, Minn. -- Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday morning in Scott County.The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a Freightliner was traveling northbound on Highway 169 when it hit multiple vehicles that were stopped for a red light from behind, pushing them into the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 282. A second crash occurred because the vehicles pushed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes of Highway 169. A 30-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and two others with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to the hospital. Officers say one party drove themselves to an area hospital for care.
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — It has been 10 years since Jack Jablonski suffered a devastating hockey injury that left him paralyzed from the chest down. This week, he's back in Minnesota for his annual golf tournament with some exciting news. Jablonski recently posted a video on Twitter that showed...
Attempted murder and other charges were filed in a downtown Mankato shooting that apparently stemmed from road rage. Javarius Meshach McRae-Hayes, 28, and Daniesha Nicole Garrett, 26, both of St. Peter, were charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court. The shooting happened early Saturday morning at around 1 a.m. near...
MSU is teaming up with the Minnesota Twins for a Mankato night at Target Field. Minnesota State University, Mankato Night will be held on August 2, when the Twins take on the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m. Special ticket packages are available in various price ranges and include a game...
