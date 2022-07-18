Blue Earth Co Rd 151 closes for bridge replacement

The search for a New Ulm woman ended Tuesday afternoon around 3:15 after her body was found. Police had been searching for Christine Buechner after she had not been heard from since early Monday morning. Police say she was suspected to have a gun with her so they were concerned for her welfare. Because of that, New Ulm Public School was placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday. The lockdown was lifted after her body was found. No other details have been released.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO