ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty of Parkland gunman

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bJMo_0gjU3THD00

A prosecutor says the gunman who attacked the high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 should be executed because he killed his victims in a cold and calculated manner.

Prosecutor Mike Satz told the 12 jurors who will decide whether Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to death or life in prison without parole how he killed each victim.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The 23-year-old is contesting only his sentence.

The prosecution is expected to emphasize the cruelty and merciless nature of the shootings.

The defense will argue that the former Stoneman Douglas student suffered from mental and emotional problems his entire life and was abused.

One of the first to be called to the witness stand was junior Danielle Gilbert.

She was in a psychology class when the shooting began.

Gilbert told the courtroom that they "were sitting like sitting ducks" because they didn't have a way to protect themselves.

The case is expected to last for four months.

It is the nation’s deadliest mass shooting to go before a jury.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stoneman Douglas
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy