Lansing, MI

River Trail in Lansing closed for bridge repair starting Monday

By Mikayla Temple
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XaJwV_0gjU3PkJ00

LANSING, Mich. — Starting Monday, the River Trail in Lansing will be closed to all trail users for construction.

The closure is between Krugers Lasing and Crego Park for bridge repairs.

Trail users are advised to seek alternate routes during this time.

The project is expected to take two weeks.

A map of the construction can be found here.

