Hyundai revived a stunning 1970s design to make a high-performance, hydrogen-powered sports car
- Hyundai unveiled the N Vision 74 , an electric sports car based on a 1970s design.
- The concept car is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and batteries.
- It promises a range of 373 miles, 670 horsepower, and a top speed of 155 mph.
Up front, the N Vision 74 has headlights made up of dozens of little pixels. It's a retro touch that Hyundai included in the Ioniq 5, its latest electric SUV. The old-meeting-new theme continues into the interior, where the N Vision 74 has both analog buttons and a digital gauge cluster. Hyundai has been on a roll with nostalgic concept cars. Earlier this year it showed off the Grandeur Heritage, a modern, electric take on its 1986 sedan.
While the N Vision 74's sharp angles and cheese-wedge shape might transport you back a few decades, its powertrain is very much from 2022.
Hyundai built the striking vehicle to test new technologies for its N brand, which is responsible for high-performance models. The N Vision 74 is electric and stores energy using both a hydrogen fuel cell and regular batteries, an unusual combination. Hyundai says the hybrid system makes for better cooling. The two power sources can kick in for different driving conditions, according to the company. The concept has two motors driving the rear wheels, which Hyundai says enhances handling. It makes 670 horsepower, putting the fastest cars of the 1970s to shame.
Hyundai claims a top speed of 155 mph. Counting the hydrogen fuel cell and batteries, the car can travel at least 373 miles on a full charge, Hyundai says. One of the big benefits of hydrogen-powered electric cars is that they can be refueled much faster than ones that run on battery power.
Hyundai says the N Vision 74's hydrogen tank can be replenished in five minutes. Hyundai wants to move toward more sustainable performance with its future N-branded cars. In 2023, Hyundai plans to release its first all-electric N model, the Ioniq 5 N.
It's unlikely anything like the N Vision 74 would ever go into production. But there's no harm in dreaming. Read the original article on Business Insider
