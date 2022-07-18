ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Hyundai revived a stunning 1970s design to make a high-performance, hydrogen-powered sports car

By Tim Levin
 2 days ago

The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

  • Hyundai unveiled the N Vision 74 , an electric sports car based on a 1970s design.
  • The concept car is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and batteries.
  • It promises a range of 373 miles, 670 horsepower, and a top speed of 155 mph.
Hyundai revealed an electric concept car that may be the perfect blend of throwback looks and modern technology.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

Feast your eyes on the N Vision 74.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

It's inspired by Hyundai's Pony Coupe concept from 1974, pictured here beside the new design.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

The Pony Coupe never went into production. But its legendary designer went on to pen the DeLorean DMC-12. See the resemblance?
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

Read more: DeLorean just revealed its new all-electric Alpha5 concept car featuring the iconic gull-wing doors

Up front, the N Vision 74 has headlights made up of dozens of little pixels. It's a retro touch that Hyundai included in the Ioniq 5, its latest electric SUV.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

The old-meeting-new theme continues into the interior, where the N Vision 74 has both analog buttons and a digital gauge cluster.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

Hyundai has been on a roll with nostalgic concept cars. Earlier this year it showed off the Grandeur Heritage, a modern, electric take on its 1986 sedan.
Hyundai Heritage Series Grandeur EV concept.

Hyundai

Read more: Hyundai resurrected an iconic 1980's model as a sleek, 21st century electric car

While the N Vision 74's sharp angles and cheese-wedge shape might transport you back a few decades, its powertrain is very much from 2022.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

Read more: Hyundai revealed a futuristic electric car with cameras instead of mirrors — see the Ioniq 6

Hyundai built the striking vehicle to test new technologies for its N brand, which is responsible for high-performance models.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

The N Vision 74 is electric and stores energy using both a hydrogen fuel cell and regular batteries, an unusual combination.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

Hyundai says the hybrid system makes for better cooling.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

The two power sources can kick in for different driving conditions, according to the company.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

The concept has two motors driving the rear wheels, which Hyundai says enhances handling.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

It makes 670 horsepower, putting the fastest cars of the 1970s to shame.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

Read more: Ford unveiled its most powerful and expensive F-150 pickup truck yet — see the $109,000 Raptor R

Hyundai claims a top speed of 155 mph.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

Counting the hydrogen fuel cell and batteries, the car can travel at least 373 miles on a full charge, Hyundai says.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

One of the big benefits of hydrogen-powered electric cars is that they can be refueled much faster than ones that run on battery power.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

Read more: Everything you need to know about the hype and realities of the hydrogen industry, which could transform the energy sector and explode into a $2.5 trillion market

Hyundai says the N Vision 74's hydrogen tank can be replenished in five minutes.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

Hyundai wants to move toward more sustainable performance with its future N-branded cars.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

In 2023, Hyundai plans to release its first all-electric N model, the Ioniq 5 N.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 and RN22e electric concept cars.

Hyundai

Read Insider's review of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUV here .

It's unlikely anything like the N Vision 74 would ever go into production. But there's no harm in dreaming.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 electric concept car.

Hyundai

Read the original article on Business Insider

Business Insider

