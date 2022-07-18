Ghana declares outbreak of Marburg virus, a deadly and contagious disease like Ebola, which officials are trying to contain

Ghana has confirmed two cases of the Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola, the country’s health service said on Sunday.The two people tested positive for the virus, before later dying, but the results have now been verified by a laboratory in Senegal, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).A total of 98 people are now under quarantine as suspected contact cases, Ghanaian health officials said.It is only the second outbreak of Marburg in west Africa. The first ever case of the virus in the region was detected last year in Guinea, with no further cases identified.“Health authorities...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO