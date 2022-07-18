ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghana declares outbreak of Marburg virus, a deadly and contagious disease like Ebola, which officials are trying to contain

By Marianne Guenot
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Particles of Marburg virus are shown in false color here. FR/NIH/NIAID/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Image
  • Ghana declared its first outbreak of the Marburg virus on Sunday,
  • The virus, similar to Ebola, is a deadly and highly contagious sickness.
  • Health officials are optimistic that they spotted the virus early and can stop it spreading.

Business Insider

Business Insider

