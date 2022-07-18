ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

UPDATE: Crews battling fire at Brookhaven apartment complex

By Amy Wenk
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 2 days ago

Firefighters are battling a fire at a Brookhaven apartment complex.

The Brookhaven Police Department on Twitter said the fire is at 100 Lenox Park Circle, the address of the Evergreen Lenox Park apartments.

Police said several roads are closed, including East Roxboro Road at Lenox Park Boulevard and Lake Boulevard.

FOX5 flew over the fire around 7 a.m., showing massive flames and smoke.

WSB-TV said they spoke to a fire captain who said that the residents were evacuated from the building.

A spokesperson from the American Red Cross of Georgia said about 41 units were displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross is working to assist those residents.

Update: This article has been updated with information from the American Red Cross of Georgia.

Comments / 0

 

