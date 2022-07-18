Hampton 7-Eleven targeted in armed robbery
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The 7-Eleven on Cunningham Drive in Hampton was the target of an armed robbery early Monday morning.
Police say they were notified at 3:49 a.m. for the robbery that just happened in the 2600 block of Cunningham Drive, between I-64 and Big Bethel Road.
The suspect displayed a gun and took money by force, police say.
He was described as a black male around 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, wearing a black ski mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with a blue shirt underneath, white gloves, blue pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.
