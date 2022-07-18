ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton 7-Eleven targeted in armed robbery

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18iqmP_0gjU1V7500

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The 7-Eleven on Cunningham Drive in Hampton was the target of an armed robbery early Monday morning.

Police say they were notified at 3:49 a.m. for the robbery that just happened in the 2600 block of Cunningham Drive, between I-64 and Big Bethel Road.

The suspect displayed a gun and took money by force, police say.

He was described as a black male around 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, wearing a black ski mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with a blue shirt underneath, white gloves, blue pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Female arson suspect caught on camera setting Hampton home on fire

Authorities in Hampton are looking for a woman caught on camera setting a home on fire. Read more: https://bit.ly/3B2dwfA. Female arson suspect caught on camera setting Hampton …. Pembroke Mall developers announce new name for redevelopment …. Taking life lessons through fishing in Virginia Beach. The CMA CGM Group and...
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

19-year-old killed in double shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Virginia Beach. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to the 5600 block of Lone Holly Lane just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. When they got there they found a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#7 Eleven#Cunningham Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Fire breaks out on Harbor Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a residential fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in the Wythe neighborhood. Dispatch said they were notified of a fire around 4:16 a.m. in the 100 block of Harbor Drive. As of 6:14 a.m., fire officials were still working...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Criminal complaint paints timeline in missing NN woman case, now homicide

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Criminal complaint paints timeline in missing NN …. 19-year-old fatally wounded, 18-year-old hurt in …. Deadly crash investigation on Route 58 in Chesapeake. Man charged in wife’s murder appears in Newport News …. Female arson suspect caught on camera setting Hampton …. Fatality...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy