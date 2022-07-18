ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Southside News Today | July 18, 2022

By Chuck Vipperman/Star-Tribune Special Report
chathamstartribune.com
 2 days ago

Pittsylvania County man charged in pair of daytime armed robberies...

www.chathamstartribune.com

Comments / 0

chathamstartribune.com

Arrest made in Sunday shooting

The Danville police arrested Jahsun Le'Andre Townes, 19, of Danville in connection with a shooting June 17 in the Memorial Drive area. Townes was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in a public place, and wearing a mask while committing the crimes in reference to the shooting of a 42-year-old Danville man near a convenience store on Memorial Drive.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Vinton man to serve 50 years for first-degree murder

ROANOKE, Va. – A Vinton man has been sentenced to serve 50 years for first-degree murder after the deaths of two people back in 2020. William Ray, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of April Barnicoat, 42, of Roanoke, and Eric Surface, 44, of Salem.
VINTON, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Former Bedford County Sheriff Carl Wells dies

Carl Holland Wells, 86, of Bedford, who is known for serving as the Bedford County sheriff for 21 years, died Tuesday, July 12. He served as sheriff from 1974 to 1995 and was a deputy sheriff for many years prior to his election as sheriff. “The men and women of...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

19-year-old Halifax man arrested for 2nd-degree murder

HALIFAX, Va. – A man has been arrested after a murder in Halifax County on Tuesday, authorities said. Around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Halifax E911 Center took a call about a shooting at the 4000 Block of Mountain Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
#Southside News
WSET

2 wanted in convenience store theft in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying two individuals and a vehicle involved in a theft at a convenience store in the county. They said the theft took place at the FasMart on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, but no further details were...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Suspect in I-81 hit and run shooting arrested in California

The Roanoke Times is reporting that a suspect has been apprehended, arrested, and charged in connection with a road rage incident that took place on June 17. The shooting happened after an accident occurred between a red Mazda 3 and a box truck. It took place on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County on northbound I-81 near the Virginia 311 interchange at mile marker 141 around shorty after 7 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

New hospital in Patrick County set to open by Jan. 31

The owners of Foresight Health Services, the new health care provider that took over the property of the former Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County this spring, said that they have received more than 100 job applications for the new critical access facility that is set to open in early 2023, including from several people who had worked at the hospital when it was shuttered in September 2017.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
southhillenterprise.com

Studivant charged with 2nd degree murder of Lunenburg woman

On March 14, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Bent Creek Road for a report of a deceased female that was found on the side of the road. The Criminal Investigative Division processed the scene and a homicide investigation began. After speaking to the Victoria Police Department,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville police seeking shooting suspect

The Danville police are seeking information on a shooting that occurred Sunday evening at a convenience store near Memorial Drive. Police were called to the area of Memorial Drive between North Ridge and Poplar streets at 6:50 p.m. for a report of shots fired. A 42-year-old Danville man suffered a...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power warns of summer scams

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - American Electric Power says scammers are trying to take advantage of the heat—and you. Scammers pose as the electric company or call customers and threaten to disconnect service immediately unless they receive payment. The scammers are trying to catch the customer at a vulnerable time because of soaring temperatures.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Horse-drawn buggy damaged in Campbell Co. hit-and-run

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Campbell County first responders were called out Monday night to a report of a collision involving a horse and buggy. According to the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department, a car hit a buggy along Red House Road on Monday, July 18 before leaving the scene of the incident.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest, central Virginia animal shelters filled to capacity

(WFXR) — Across southwest and central Virginia, a number of animal shelters are in crisis mode because they are overflowing with furry friends in need of forever families. Animal shelters, humane societies, and rescue organizations in the following localities have issued pleas for help to find homes for their many pets:
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Community meetings focus on improving health

The Health Collaborative is hosting a series of community meetings to explore data from its Health Equity Report and consider strategies to improve health in the Dan River region. The meetings will feature Dr. Kent Key, a public health researcher from Flint, Michigan, who is known for his work with...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Downtown Lynchburg businesses clean up damage from weekend gunfire

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) investigates multiple reports of gunfire from the July 16 weekend, several businesses are still cleaning up the damage. Employees at Myers and Rhodes Equipment Company, located on the 1600 block of Main Street, discovered the destruction on Monday morning. “We...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in custody after June Roanoke Co. road rage case

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Daniel C. Clausell was taken into custody in northern California July 6 after being wanted for a June 17 Roanoke County road rage case along I-81N. According to Virginia State Police, he was taken back to Virginia and is charged with shooting into an occupied...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Callaway man was killed in a crash in Franklin County early Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 4:46 a.m. on Brick Church Rd, 1.5 miles west of Route 220 in Franklin County. 20-year-old Omar Santiago Lozano-Torres was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Second Lynchburg PD officer charged in assault case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A second Lynchburg Police officer has been charged in connection with an assault case from May 2022. A warrant for trespassing has been obtained against Kasey Smith, who is related to Brian Smith, who was charged in May. Police have not revealed the relationship between the two.
LYNCHBURG, VA

