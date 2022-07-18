Southside News Today | July 18, 2022

The Danville police arrested Jahsun Le'Andre Townes, 19, of Danville in connection with a shooting June 17 in the Memorial Drive area. Townes was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in a public place, and wearing a mask while committing the crimes in reference to the shooting of a 42-year-old Danville man near a convenience store on Memorial Drive.
ROANOKE, Va. – A Vinton man has been sentenced to serve 50 years for first-degree murder after the deaths of two people back in 2020. William Ray, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of April Barnicoat, 42, of Roanoke, and Eric Surface, 44, of Salem.
Carl Holland Wells, 86, of Bedford, who is known for serving as the Bedford County sheriff for 21 years, died Tuesday, July 12. He served as sheriff from 1974 to 1995 and was a deputy sheriff for many years prior to his election as sheriff. “The men and women of...
HALIFAX, Va. – A man has been arrested after a murder in Halifax County on Tuesday, authorities said. Around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Halifax E911 Center took a call about a shooting at the 4000 Block of Mountain Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office in Halifax County.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying two individuals and a vehicle involved in a theft at a convenience store in the county. They said the theft took place at the FasMart on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, but no further details were...
The Roanoke Times is reporting that a suspect has been apprehended, arrested, and charged in connection with a road rage incident that took place on June 17. The shooting happened after an accident occurred between a red Mazda 3 and a box truck. It took place on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County on northbound I-81 near the Virginia 311 interchange at mile marker 141 around shorty after 7 a.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two women are facing charges after a deputy found them in a vehicle stolen from Roanoke County, along with items that were taken from a Franklin County construction site early Monday morning. At approximately 4 a.m. on Monday, July 18, the Franklin County Sheriff’s...
The owners of Foresight Health Services, the new health care provider that took over the property of the former Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County this spring, said that they have received more than 100 job applications for the new critical access facility that is set to open in early 2023, including from several people who had worked at the hospital when it was shuttered in September 2017.
On March 14, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Bent Creek Road for a report of a deceased female that was found on the side of the road. The Criminal Investigative Division processed the scene and a homicide investigation began. After speaking to the Victoria Police Department,...
The Danville police are seeking information on a shooting that occurred Sunday evening at a convenience store near Memorial Drive. Police were called to the area of Memorial Drive between North Ridge and Poplar streets at 6:50 p.m. for a report of shots fired. A 42-year-old Danville man suffered a...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - American Electric Power says scammers are trying to take advantage of the heat—and you. Scammers pose as the electric company or call customers and threaten to disconnect service immediately unless they receive payment. The scammers are trying to catch the customer at a vulnerable time because of soaring temperatures.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Campbell County first responders were called out Monday night to a report of a collision involving a horse and buggy. According to the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department, a car hit a buggy along Red House Road on Monday, July 18 before leaving the scene of the incident.
(WFXR) — Across southwest and central Virginia, a number of animal shelters are in crisis mode because they are overflowing with furry friends in need of forever families. Animal shelters, humane societies, and rescue organizations in the following localities have issued pleas for help to find homes for their many pets:
The Health Collaborative is hosting a series of community meetings to explore data from its Health Equity Report and consider strategies to improve health in the Dan River region. The meetings will feature Dr. Kent Key, a public health researcher from Flint, Michigan, who is known for his work with...
DANVILLE, Va. – Gangs shooting at police. That’s how bad things were in Danville when violent crime hit all-time highs less than a decade ago. It’s taken years and a lot of work to turn the city around. 10 News is working for you on the solutions...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – As the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) investigates multiple reports of gunfire from the July 16 weekend, several businesses are still cleaning up the damage. Employees at Myers and Rhodes Equipment Company, located on the 1600 block of Main Street, discovered the destruction on Monday morning. “We...
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Daniel C. Clausell was taken into custody in northern California July 6 after being wanted for a June 17 Roanoke County road rage case along I-81N. According to Virginia State Police, he was taken back to Virginia and is charged with shooting into an occupied...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than eight months after a woman was shot and killed by authorities following an overnight standoff at a Bedford County home, the Commonwealth’s Attorney of Bedford County shared new details about the incident, as well as his decision not to charge the law enforcement officers who were involved.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Callaway man was killed in a crash in Franklin County early Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 4:46 a.m. on Brick Church Rd, 1.5 miles west of Route 220 in Franklin County. 20-year-old Omar Santiago Lozano-Torres was...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A second Lynchburg Police officer has been charged in connection with an assault case from May 2022. A warrant for trespassing has been obtained against Kasey Smith, who is related to Brian Smith, who was charged in May. Police have not revealed the relationship between the two.
