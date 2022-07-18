ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strawberry Pudding Cookies

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis quick and easy Strawberry Pudding Cookies recipe is perfectly flavored with a packet of gelatin powder and cheesecake pudding mix and plenty of melted white chocolate chips throughout, all baked into a big batch of bakery-style tender treats. With their soft and chewy consistency and pretty pink hue,...

Salon

There isn't a more comforting dinner than deep-dish chicken pot pie

I made this pie last winter for the first time, and there is nothing more warm, comforting, or rustically impressive to bring to the dinner table in the coldest months of the year. If you want to use your favorite pie crust recipe, prepare three times a single crust recipe to replace this dough — you'll need 2/3 of the dough for the bottom crust, and 1/3 for the top. — Erin Jeanne McDowell.
recipesgram.com

Banana Mousse (10-Minute Recipe)

Rich, creamy and simply delicious! This banana mousse can be your ideal energy breakfast or snack. You will need just 10 minutes to make it! Here is the recipe:. 3 small bananas (peeled, sliced) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 2 teaspoons lemon juice. 1 tablespoon sweet Marsala or Sherry Port. 3...
princesspinkygirl.com

Lemonade Pie

Lemonade Pie is a refreshing and full of creamy lemon flavor no-bake dessert! This icebox pie takes 15 minutes to mix together and the 6 simple ingredients are piled it into a premade crust, and then ready for the refrigerator or freezer!. This delicious no-bake dessert tastes like sipping on...
butterwithasideofbread.com

STRAWBERRY FLUFF SALAD

Strawberry Fluff Salad made with just 5 ingredients in less than 5 minutes! Perfectly sweet fluff recipe that can be served as a side dish or a dessert. Strawberry Fluff dessert salad is a sweet & creamy recipe that is made with fruit and whipped topping. It’s a popular Cool Whip dessert that you can likely find in one of your mom’s old cookbooks! It’s often served as a side dish for a holiday meal, a special occasion or as a fun treat. We love to serve it for Sunday family dinners and this recipe is a family favorite that is served often at our house. Anything that you can call salad, but have it taste like dessert is a winner in my book.
Allrecipes.com

Smoothies with a Boost

You can use 1 cup of any frozen chopped or sliced fruit, any flavored kefir, and 1 to 2 teaspoon of any powder addition you like. You can use chilled brewed coffee instead of tea. If you don't have frozen slices ready, swap in 1 ripe banana, sliced, and add...
The Kitchn

How to Store Corn on the Cob So It Stays Sweet and Fresh

With its sweet, juicy kernels, corn is one of my favorite things to serve at summer cookouts and potlucks. Whether it’s dripping with butter on the cob or tossed in a snappy salad, corn’s got a lot going for it. Depending on where you live, corn is in season from about May through September, usually peaking around July and August. Here’s how to properly store all that fresh corn you scored at the farmers market.
The Daily South

How to Cut a Watermelon

Whether it's served in wedges alongside a barbecue spread or cut into cubes and mixed into a fruit salad, watermelon is one of the most popular summertime fruits for Southerners to enjoy. But because watermelons are big, heavy, round, and covered in a thick rind, they can prove challenging to...
Mashed

The Amish Hack That Will Change How You Make Homemade Bread

As of 2021, it's estimated that there are 355,660 Amish in the United States and Canada. The majority live in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and Holmes County, Ohio; Amish settlements can now be found in states such as Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, and Wyoming. (via Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies).
Popculture

All the Special Deals and Free Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 17, and just like other food-related holidays, you can bet restaurants will have plenty of deals. Carvel, Baskin-Robbins, Dairy Queen, and other ice cream chains all have offers, some of which will launch before Sunday. Summer isn't summer without an ice cream treat, so here's a look at the special deals you can get this year.
12tomatoes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

What does this dip have to do with cowboys? I don’t really have an answer for that. What I can tell you, though, is that it’s so hearty and zesty and creamy and cheesy that any cowboy would love it. But so would anyone who happens to dip a chip into it — it’s basically irresistible. That’s a given when you combine spicy sausage with a cream cheese base and you bake it. You can’t resist!
therecipecritic.com

Air Fryer Green Beans with Parmesan

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These green beans are cooked to perfection in the air fryer! They are perfectly tender with a delightful crunch and then smothered in the most delicious flavors of parmesan, lemon, and garlic!
butterwithasideofbread.com

TEXAS TRASH BEAN DIP

Texas Trash Bean Dip is a flavorful dip recipe with refried beans, cream cheese, taco seasoning & cheese! This layered bean dip is a hearty appetizer with great Tex-Mex flavor that everyone loves!. Making this texas bean dip is so simple, the prep work is minimal and in just 30...
InsideHook

Here’s a Jalapeño Poppers Recipe That’ll Make Your Cardiologist Happy

Whether breaded and stuffed with cheese or deep-fried and wrapped in meat and bacon, each variety of jalapeño popper that’s served at a Super Bowl party or sports bar traces its stems back to 1993 when Anchor Food Products, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of processed snack foods under the McCain Foods umbrella, registered a trademark for the exclusive use of the phrase “jalapeño poppers” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office.
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHICKEN GARLIC BUTTER PASTA

Chicken Garlic Butter Pasta packed with garlic, parmesan cheese, pasta & tender chicken. Simple, flavorful chicken dinner recipe that is quick & easy to make!. If you are looking for a simple and easy 30-minute dinner recipe then look no further because this is it! Garlic butter chicken pasta is made with a few ingredients and minutes of prep, serve it up as a quick dinner option or as a sensational meal for a family gathering.
Food Network

What Is Bread Flour?

Jessie Sheehan is a baker and cookbook author. Bread flour is your yeasted baked good’s best friend. It is a high protein flour that contributes to the chewy nature of bread and pizza crust, as well as the delightful (read: fluffy) rise of your cinnamon buns and donuts. When it comes to flour, the higher the protein, the more gluten development. Often in baking we talk about avoiding gluten development, like when we make cake or muffins, as extra gluten can make a baked good tough. But when it comes to yeasted baked goods, gluten is our bestie. That same “toughness” that we want to prevent when making birthday cake, makes our yeasted treats rise high (due to the structure it provides during the fermentation process (aka during the rise)) and gives our bread (or pretzels or pizza crust) that telltale “chew.”
The Kitchn

Shrimp Pasta Salad

Pasta salad is the perfect summer picnic food, and this shrimp pasta salad is no exception! It’s the ultimate make-ahead dish — capable of being served cold or room temp, made for large groups, and vibrant as can be. This pasta salad is laced with tiny succulent shrimp,...
recipesgram.com

Key Lime Coconut Pie

This key lime coconut pie is so refreshing and one of my favorite tropical desserts! It is so creamy and easy – simply delicious! Here is the recipe:. 1/4 cup freshly squeezed or bottled Key lime juice. Zest of 1 lime, finely grated. To garnish:. Whipped cream (optional) Toasted...
realitytitbit.com

LPBW fans can't stop thinking about Amy's cheesy chicken casserole

Little People Big World viewers tensely watched Amy Roloff and husband Chris Marek have a tater tot casserole cookathon. Ever since, their mouths have been watering over Amy’s cheesy chicken casserole recipe. Alongside Amy’s role as a reality TV personality, she’s actually a whizz in the kitchen. In fact,...
12tomatoes.com

Steakhouse Creamed Spinach

A classic side dish done right. Spinach isn’t the first vegetable I gravitate towards making but there’s something so nostalgic, so creamy, so delicious about a classic steakhouse version that sometimes I can’t help but crave it. And trust me, this Steakhouse Creamed Spinach is easy to crave — it’s the ultimate creamed spinach, bulked up with not just half and half, but also cream cheese and mozzarella. It’s creamy, it’s dreamy, it’s classic.
