Washington, MO

Washington family sues St. Louis Archdiocese, claim Our Lady of Lourdes staff discriminated against child with learning disability

Washington Missourian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Washington family is suing the Archdiocese of St. Louis in federal court, claiming their children were discriminated and retaliated against. Also named as defendants are Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and School, where a child, identified in court records as “L.B.,” went to school from 2016...

Comments / 4

B4 Real
2d ago

this is a private school so they can turn away anyone they want. public schools expel students with behavioral disorders all the time, and when they turn sixteen they expel them permanently, sending them off their campus. this will be interesting to see the outcome. a lot of parents don't have this recourse

Cole Vilven
2d ago

those kind of places do not expel the children for no reason at all they would almost have to make threatening gestures or problems towards the other children in the classroom

Just JC
2d ago

Sounds like the parents are just looking for a scapegoat for their own problem

