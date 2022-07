A 27-year-old man accused of threatening a minor Black boy with a knife as he was yelling racial slurs at him, was sentenced to more than two years in prison for the incident that happened in 2019. The sentencing hearing took place late last month and the Assistant Attorney General said that the sentence should serve as a strong message to all future hate crime offenders, reminding everyone that they will be found accountable for the crimes they commit.

7 DAYS AGO