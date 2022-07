The classic Japanese sports car he bought was far from a perfect example, but it didn’t really take much to get it back on the road. Prices for '90s Japanese cars are out of control. There are people out there paying $50,000 for old Honda Civics. That doesn't mean deals have disappeared, though. Think a Honda NSX is an unobtainable dream car? Zachary Dorsen, who just bought the cheapest one in the country for $30,000, had other ideas.

