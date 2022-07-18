Dr. Howard Jones | Work Health, LLC

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Navitus Health Solutions, an industry-disrupting pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that’s committed to bringing humanity to pharmacy benefits management through greater transparency and affordability, announced today that Shayna Schulz has joined the company as Chief Operations Officer. Shayna is responsible for providing strategic direction and oversight to the eligibility, claims administration and customer care operations to ensure Navitus continues to reach the highest operational efficiency and service delivery standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005064/en/ Shayna Schulz, Chief Operations Officer, Navitus Health Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
