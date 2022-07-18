Dr. Howard Jones | Work Health, LLC

Although staying organized, mission-driven and efficient are the cornerstones of productivity, nothing says those pillars have to come at the cost of creativity. In fact, creativity is an increasingly valuable asset in the workplace, both individually and as a team. According to the World Economic Forum, creativity is or is related to nine out of the 10 skills that global executives say are essential for 2020 and beyond. Being creative boosts problem-solving skills and increases confidence and collaboration. Here are three ways to foster creativity in your business, starting today.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO