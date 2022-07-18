ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

GOP Senate candidate Ryan White arrested for allegedly filing false child trafficking report

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zKDt_0gjU0DVS00

A Republican running for US Senate in Maryland was arrested Friday for allegedly filing a false report about a girl being trafficked at an adult bookstore, police said.

Ryan Dark White, also known as. Dr. Jon McGreevey, has been charged with making false statements to police after he told a law enforcement official in April that a man was forcing a young girl between the ages of 10 and 12 to participate in sexual acts with male customers, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

White reported his claim as an employee of the bookstore, Fox 45 Baltimore reported.

Detectives launched an investigation into White’s allegations. No reports of the incident were filed by witnesses at the store. Officials conducted interviews, gathered evidence and identified the adult and child allegedly involved.

Police interviewed White on July 7 before later concluding that his initial statement was false.

​”It is shameful that a candidate for public office would make up such a story and use it to further his own political agenda,” Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said in the press release.

“It is even more appalling, that another individual, who is running for a law enforcement position, would embrace such an obviously false narrative in an effort to gain political traction — nothing more,” Gahler continued, appearing to make a reference to Baltimore County sheriff candidate Andy Kuhl, who is running as a Republican. Kuhl has reportedly made public appearances with White.

White is being held at the Harford County Detention Center and will appear before a district court commissioner.

“I am beyond grateful this young girl is safe, but extremely disappointed someone would attempt to discredit and disparage the work of the dedicated men and women of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Child Advocacy Center.” Gahler said. “Fearmongering and antagonism caused wasted time and energy by our personnel, whose time would have been better served protecting the citizens of Harford County, instead of investigating lies.”

White is one of 10 Republicans running in Maryland’s GOP Senate primary election, which takes place on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Harford County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan White
SheKnows

Anti-Choice Groups Say 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Should’ve Been Forced to Give Birth

In a truly unconscionable move, anti-abortion groups are insisting that a 10-year-old girl who was raped and impregnated should have carried her pregnancy to term. The poor child in question is from Ohio, where abortion access was severely restricted upon the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June. The law does not allow exceptions for victims of rape or incest. The 10-year-old girl and her family were forced to cross state lines so she could obtain the procedure in Indiana, The Indianapolis Star reported earlier this month.
OHIO STATE
Daily Mail

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
MARYLAND STATE
Reason.com

Conservative Legal Luminaries Release Report Entitled "Lost, Not Stolen: The Conservative Case that Trump Lost and Biden Won the 2020 Presidential Election"

Several prominent conservatives recently released a report entitled "Lost, Not Stolen: The Conservative Case that Trump Lost and Biden Won the 2020 Presidential Election." The authors include former federal judges J. Michael Luttig, Thomas Griffith, and Michael McConnell (who is also a prominent legal scholar), former GOP senators John Danforth and Gordon Smith, former George W. Bush solicitor general and conservative "super-lawyer" Ted Olson, Republican election law expert Benjamin Ginsberg, and David Hoppe, longtime aide to a variety of GOP members of Congress. Luttig and McConnell were also often viewed as potential GOP nominees to the Supreme Court, and Danforth is the former Attorney General of Missouri, in which role he was a key mentor for future Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (who started his legal career working for Danforth).
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Trafficking#Gop Senate#Republicans#Gop#Us Senate#Fox 45 Baltimore
CBS DFW

17 members of Congress arrested during Supreme Court protest, Capitol police say

Seventeen members of Congress were among those arrested Tuesday during an abortion rights demonstration outside the Supreme Court, according to the U.S. Capitol Police. U.S. Capitol Police said they made a total of 35 arrests for crowding, obstructing or incommoding, which included 17 members of Congress. Protesters had perched themselves on First Street NE near the Capitol building, blocking the street. Capitol Police said they issued their standard three warnings before beginning the arrests.
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Supreme Court Clears Way for Indiana to Restrict Access to Abortion For Minors

The Supreme Court in an order released Monday allowed Indiana to move forward with a law that requires parents to be notified if a minor is seeking an abortion. The 2017 rule had been blocked by lower courts for violating Supreme Court precedent while Roe v. Wade remained the law of the land and is among the latest to take shape in the shakeout from the Supreme Court’s massive reversal of precedent late last month when it ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Senate
BIN: Black Information Network

Mother Screams At Protestors After Black Man Is Killed By Police Snipers

A Minneapolis mother confronted Black Lives Matter protestors outside her home after police fatally shot a 20-year-old Black man, according to FOX 9. Police snipers killed Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg on July 14 during a six-hour long standoff after he opened fire within the building, reporters say. Family members claim the Black man was having a mental health crisis, and they weren't allowed to communicate with him during the tense situation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy