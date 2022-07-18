ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man sleeping on Coney Island beach fatally struck by Parks Dept. vehicle

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38fFME_0gjU0Ccj00
Police investigate a fatal accident at Stilwell Ave. and Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn, Monday, July 18, 2022. Robert Mecea

A man was fatally struck by a city Parks Department truck as he slept on the Coney Island beach early Monday, cops said.

The unidentified man, believed to be in his 40s, was laying on the beach around 2:50 a.m. when the department vehicle, a Ford F250, hit him, police said.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEvvF_0gjU0Ccj00
Police arrive at the scene of the accident in Coney Island.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dgmDd_0gjU0Ccj00
A man was fatally struck by a city Parks Department vehicle.

The driver of the Parks Department truck stayed on scene and no criminality was suspected.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is continuing to look into the incident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
PIX11

Manhattan shooting: Boy, 14, struck in East Harlem dies of wounds

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — The 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon in East Harlem has died of his injuries, according to the NYPD. The victim, now identified by police as Justin Streeter, was one of two teen boys shot shortly after leaving a deli near East 128th Street and Lexington Avenue […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 1 dead following multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Bronx

NEW YORK -- There was a deadly crash on Tuesday in the Soundview section of the Bronx.Police say a motorcycle tried to squeeze between two SUVs when they collided, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.There were three people on the bike. One was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The third was transported privately with no immediate word on their condition.The driver of a Toyota RAV4 said the motorcycle was speeding up Morrison Avenue heading towards Westchester Avenue when it was hit by a turning SUV.Surveillance video shows the motorcycle driver doing a wheelie moments before the crash.The two SUV drivers stayed at the scene. There was no word on any charges. 
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coney Island#Dept#Accident#Parks Dept#The Parks Department
Shore News Network

Four People Shot on Rockaway Avenue in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – A black male being chased by others in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn pulled a gun and began firing on Sunday. Police said four people were shot and wounded during the shooting that took place around 8:11 pm near the intersection of Livonia Avenue and Rockaway Avenue.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Police: Man, 29, critically hurt in Bronx hit-and-run

NEW YORK - A 29-year-old man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver late Monday night in the Bronx. It happened just before midnight at 169th Street and Morris Avenue in Morrisania. Police said the victim was in the crosswalk when he was hit by a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle was found a few blocks away, but the driver fled on foot. It's unclear if the SUV was stolen. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
longisland.com

21-Year-Old Shot Dead in Uniondale Park

The Homicide Squad is investigating a Homicide that occurred on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 8:58 pm in Uniondale. According to Detectives, First Precinct Officers responded to Uniondale Avenue Park located at 710 Uniondale Avenue for a victim of an apparent gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 21-year-old male victim who was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic, as a result of his injuries.
UNIONDALE, NY
PIX11

Prospect Park murder: Man found stabbed in Brooklyn greenspace

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was found fatally stabbed inside Prospect Park and a suspect arrested on a murder charge, according to authorities. Miguel Andrews, 37, was found unresponsive with stab wounds to his torso and arms at the northern tip of the park near Grand Army Plaza around 2:30 a.m. Monday, officials […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
38K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy