Man sleeping on Coney Island beach fatally struck by Parks Dept. vehicle

Police investigate a fatal accident at Stilwell Ave. and Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn, Monday, July 18, 2022. Robert Mecea

A man was fatally struck by a city Parks Department truck as he slept on the Coney Island beach early Monday, cops said.

The unidentified man, believed to be in his 40s, was laying on the beach around 2:50 a.m. when the department vehicle, a Ford F250, hit him, police said.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police arrive at the scene of the accident in Coney Island.

The driver of the Parks Department truck stayed on scene and no criminality was suspected.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is continuing to look into the incident.