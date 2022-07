As college football enters year two of name, image, and likeness, the topic remains at the forefront at SEC Media Days this week. The verbal scrap between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher earlier this summer only added fuel to the fire. While many coaches have darted around NIL, providing sterilized commentary likely preapproved by their SID, the two SEC coaches from the Magnolia State may have given the true opinion of the conference in regards to NIL. Lane Kiffin, as unfiltered as ever, called NIL 'legalized cheating,' comparing it to MLB payrolls, while Mike Leach called NIL "not sustainable" in its current state and feels changes are coming. On Wednesday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about NIL and how much his players have been able to bring in to date.

ATHENS, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO