Linda Evangelista, the supermodel who once said she wouldn’t "wake up for less than $10,000 a day," is gearing up for her comeback. The 57-year-old, who alleged that CoolSculpting left her "permanently deformed" and "brutally disfigured," is now starring in a new ad campaign for Fendi. On Saturday, the Italian luxury fashion house tweeted a glamorous shot of the star and teased what was to come.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO