Texas lawmaker: Uvalde report, bodycam footage show that officers 'should have done more'

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew body camera videos from the Uvalde mass shooting and a report by the Texas...

Wanda Flores Perez
2d ago

Waste of training to be a police officer to serve and protect yet on this day you did nothing to save and protect any of those innocent children and the teachers that lost their lives you stood out in the hallway waiting for I don’t know whatAll of you should turn your badges in cause you didn’t do your job to protect on that morning all of you officers involved left one thing at home your balls

Novena Esperanza
2d ago

those police officers look like little first graders line up to follow their leader for school lunch down the hall

Novena Esperanza
2d ago

they look like scardy cats. those children were tougher than those policeofficers

easttexasradio.com

Families Of Uvalde Victims Want Charges Filed

Families of the victims of Texas’ mass school shooting want the police officers criminally charged, but experts say that’s a high bar to clear. Professor Alex del Carmen teaches criminology at Tarleton State University in Fort Worth. He says there will be a lot of pressure on the district attorney to bring the case before a grand jury. He doubts the officers will be charged criminally, despite the report showing they waited more than one hour to enter the classroom and confront the gunman.
UVALDE, TX
KAJA KJ 97

Is There A Serial Killer On The Loose In Texas? Police Address Rumors

Police in Texas are addressing rumors making the rounds on social media that claim a serial killer is on the loose. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said they have received reports of a text and social media post that is "creating some fear" in the area. "At this point, we have no information nor reason to believe there is a serial killer on the loose in Kerr County," the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on July 16.
KERR COUNTY, TX
NBC News

Florida jury awards $10.5 million in the case of two teens killed in fiery Tesla crash

A federal jury in Florida has found Tesla negligent in a 2018 crash that killed two teens and found one of the teens 90% responsible for his role in the collision. Plaintiff James Riley, the father of one of the teens, alleged Tesla was responsible for the death of his son, 18-year-old Barrett, because batteries installed in the 2014 Model S sedan the teen was driving ignited after the electric car crashed in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. while traveling at 116 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
