Texas lawmaker: Uvalde report, bodycam footage show that officers 'should have done more'

Police in Texas are addressing rumors making the rounds on social media that claim a serial killer is on the loose. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said they have received reports of a text and social media post that is "creating some fear" in the area. "At this point, we have no information nor reason to believe there is a serial killer on the loose in Kerr County," the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on July 16.

KERR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO