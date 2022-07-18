Texas lawmaker: Uvalde report, bodycam footage show that officers 'should have done more'
New body camera videos from the Uvalde mass shooting and a report by the Texas...www.nbcnews.com
New body camera videos from the Uvalde mass shooting and a report by the Texas...www.nbcnews.com
Waste of training to be a police officer to serve and protect yet on this day you did nothing to save and protect any of those innocent children and the teachers that lost their lives you stood out in the hallway waiting for I don’t know whatAll of you should turn your badges in cause you didn’t do your job to protect on that morning all of you officers involved left one thing at home your balls
those police officers look like little first graders line up to follow their leader for school lunch down the hall
they look like scardy cats. those children were tougher than those policeofficers
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 15