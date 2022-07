There were only two things that got me through the 2020-2021 pandemic lockdowns: incredible music releases (like Chloe x Halle and Kehlani) and the glimpses of Black joy that social media brought me. Through everything — lockdowns, the world generally being on fire, etc. — Black creators are constantly able to shine, grow, and give us good content. Even as they navigate spaces that don’t welcome them and as they face adversities in receiving credit and proper compensation for their work, Black creators continue to show up and show out. And one platform where Black folks consistently shine and spark necessary conversations is Twitter.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO