FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State Representative Maria Robinson submitted her resignation today, July 18, to the Massachusetts State House. “I submit to you my letter of resignation effective midnight, July 17, 2022, leaving my position as a member of the House representing the 6th Middlesex District. Being a member of this House has been a distinct honor and I am grateful to all the wonderful people I have met in this capacity,” was read at the State House today by the clerk into the record.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO