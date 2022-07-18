ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perceived Risk of SARS-CoV-2 at the Start of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Cover picture for the articleFor a study in a cohort assembled at the start of the pandemic in New York City, researchers sought to determine whether perspectives about SARS-CoV-2 risks obtained at enrollment were associated with clinical course and vaccination intent obtained at follow-up with the advent of vaccines. Patients with various rheumatologist-diagnosed...

MedPage Today

Hypothyroidism May Predict Dementia in Golden Years

Older people with a history of hypothyroidism may be at a much higher risk for developing dementia, a Taiwanese study found. Among patients ages 65 and older, hypothyroidism was linked with an 81% increased risk of being diagnosed with dementia (adjusted OR 1.81, 95% CI 1.14-2.87, P=0.011), reported Chien-Hsiang Weng, MD, MPH, of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and colleagues.
Phys.org

Y chromosome loss causes heart failure and death from cardiovascular disease

Loss of the Y chromosome in blood cells of men is associated with disease and mortality, but no clear, causal relationship has been identified. Now, researchers from Uppsala University show in an international study in the journal Science that loss of the Y chromosome in white blood cells causes development of fibrosis in the heart, impaired heart function and death from cardiovascular diseases in men.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
Medical News Today

Vitamin B6 may reduce anxiety symptoms, study shows

Researchers studied the impact of vitamins B6 and B12 to see how well either vitamin may work at reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression. Study participants took high doses of their assigned vitamin for about a month. Participants who took vitamin B6 saw a statistically significant reduction in anxiety symptoms,...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is the link between ADHD and thyroid disorders?

Thyroid disorders and ADHD have overlapping symptoms. Studies also suggest that there is an association between thyroid abnormalities and ADHD. There are similarities between the symptoms of a thyroid disorder and the symptoms of ADHD. The two conditions also often co-occur. While studies have found an association between ADHD and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The Neurogenic Bowel Dysfunction score (NBD) is not suitable for patients with multiple sclerosis

Retrospective cohort study. Bowel and anorectal dysfunctions are common in patients with multiple sclerosis (pwMS). The use of validated questionnaires is recommended in the initial assessment and patient's follow-up. The Neurogenic Bowel Dysfunction (NBD) score is the most used questionnaire but has been developed in spinal cord injured patients and has never been validated in other neurological diseases. We aimed to assess NBD's relevance in pwMS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Alzheimer's-Sleep Research; Predicting Post-Op Delirium; Is This for Real?

Sleep and circadian function may be a high-value target as a modifiable Alzheimer's risk factor: here's what research and clinical trials need to be done. (JAMA Neurology) An estimated 41% of dementia cases in the U.S. were associated with potentially modifiable risk factors; that fraction was higher among Black and Hispanic individuals. (JAMA Network Open)
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical Daily

Lymphoma Drug Undergoing Trial Makes MS Relapses 5 Times Less Likely

A new lymphoma drug seeks to make multiple sclerosis (MS) relapses five times less likely. According to data released by the National Library of Medicine, about 28 million people wordlwide live with MS, a degenerative disease that affects the brain and spinal cord to cause a wide range of symptoms, including mobility problems, vision problems, and muscle spasms, and numbness.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A descriptive cohort study of withdrawal from inhaled corticosteroids in COPD patients

Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 32, ArticleÂ number:Â 25 (2022) Cite this article. Inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) therapy is widely prescribed without a history of exacerbations and consensus guidelines suggest withdrawal of ICS in these patients would reduce the risk of side effects and promote cost-effective prescribing. The study describes the prescribing behaviour in the United Kingdom (UK) in relation to ICS withdrawal and identifies clinical outcomes following withdrawal using primary and secondary care electronic health records between January 2012 and December 2017. Patients with a history â‰¥12 months' exposure who withdrew ICS for â‰¥6 months were identified into two cohorts; those prescribed a long-acting bronchodilator maintenance therapy and those that were not prescribed any maintenance therapy. The duration of withdrawal, predictors of restarting ICS, and clinical outcomes were compared between both patient cohorts. Among 76,808 patients that had â‰¥1 prescription of ICS in the study period, 11,093 patients (14%) withdrew ICS therapy at least once during the study period. The median time without ICS was 9 months (IQR 7"“14), with the majority (71%) receiving subsequent ICS prescriptions after withdrawal. Patients receiving maintenance therapy with a COPD review at withdrawal were 28% less likely to restart ICS (HR: 0.72, 95% CI 0.61, 0.85). Overall, 69% and 89% of patients that withdrew ICS had no recorded exacerbation event or COPD hospitalisation, respectively, during the withdrawal. This study provides evidence that most patients withdrawing from ICS do not experience COPD exacerbations and withdrawal success can be achieved by carefully planning routine COPD reviews whilst optimising the use of available maintenance therapies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mirabegron and solifenacin are effective for the management of the increased urinary frequency induced by psychological stress in female mice

Evidence to support the effectiveness of Î²3-adrenoceptor agonist mirabegron and anti-muscarinic solifenacin in the management of bladder dysfunction caused by psychological stress is lacking. This study investigates whether mirabegron or solifenacin reduces the bladder overactivity caused by water avoidance stress (WAS) in mice. Female mice were exposed to WAS for 1Â h/day for 10Â days and received either placebo, solifenacin or mirabegron in drinking water. Controls were age-matched without stress exposure. Voiding behaviour and functional isolated whole bladder responses during distension and in response to pharmacological agents and electrical field stimulation was investigated. Urinary frequency was significantly increased following stress. Mice treated with mirabegron or solifenacin displayed significantly fewer voiding events compared to the stressed mice, and voiding frequency in drug-treated animals was comparable to unstressed controls. The maximal contractile responses of bladders to carbachol were significantly enhanced by stress and reduced by mirabegron but not solifenacin. The frequency of phasic bladder contractions following stimulation with carbachol was significantly enhanced following stress and remained elevated in the mirabegron treated group. However, treatment with solifenacin significantly reduced the frequency of phasic contractions to unstressed control levels. Solifenacin and mirabegron are beneficial in reducing the overall voiding dysfunction caused by WAS in mice.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Six months SARS-CoV-2 serology in a cohort of mRNA vaccinated subjects over 90Â years old

Ageing is associated with a progressive decline and remodelling of the immune system. Also, the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines has been observed to depend on subjects' age. The post-vaccination data about patients aged"‰>"‰90Â years old is scarcely represented in the literature. The antibody titre profiles of elderly vaccinated subjects (age"‰>"‰90Â years old) were evaluated and compared with profiles obtained in a younger population (age 23"“69Â years old). To the best of our knowledge, this is the first report providing post-vaccination serological data in subjects aged 90"‰+"‰years old. This study suggests that distinct SARS-CoV-2 viral-specific antibody response profiles vary based on anti-N serostatus, age, and sex in the very elderly adults. The data obtained could impact the organisation of the vaccination campaign (i.e., prioritisation strategies, administration of additional doses) and the factors that facilitate intentions to receive the vaccination among elderly adults (i.e., vaccine effectiveness).
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Transdermal CBD no better than placebo for drug-resistant focal epilepsy

For adults with drug-resistant focal epilepsy, no difference in efficacy was observed at 12 weeks for adjunctive therapy with transdermal cannabidiol versus placebo, according to a study published online July 8 in JAMA Network Open. Terence J. O'Brien, M.D., from Monash University and The Alfred Centre in Melbourne, Australia, and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

People report period changes after COVID vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccines affected people’s periods, especially for those who don’t typically have them due to long-acting contraceptives, gender-affirming hormone treatments, or menopause, a new study shows. Researchers found that 42% of respondents with regular menstrual cycles bled more heavily than usual, while 44% reported no change after...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

COVID-19 increases the risk for the onset of atrial fibrillation in hospitalized patients

COVID-19 is associated with significant extrapulmonary symptoms. Myocardial involvement has been described for infections with SARS-CoV-2 which may lead to an increase in morbidity and mortality. The objective of our study was to investigate the association of COVID-19 and atrial fibrillation (AF) or atrial flutter (AFl) in hospitalized patients. This retrospective study used electronic medical records to detect patients with COVID-19 and their comorbidities within the Mass General Brigham hospital system. All patients â‰¥"‰18Â years who were hospitalized and received a PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 were screened for inclusion as well as patients from a pre-pandemic cohort. We matched on common risk factors for AF and then used multivariable logistic regression to estimate the odds for AF or AFl. Of 78,725 patients eligible for analysis, 11,004 COVID-19 negative patients were matched to 3,090 COVID-19 positive patients and 5005 pre-pandemic patients were matched to 2283 COVID-19 positive patients. After adjusting for demographics and comorbidities, COVID-19 positive patients had 1.19 times the odds (95% CI 1.00, 1.41) of developing AF compared to COVID-19 negative patients and 1.57 times the odds (95% CI 1.23, 2.00) of developing AF compared to pre-pandemic patients. Our study demonstrated an increased risk for AF, directing the attention for improved screening and treatment regimens for the sequelae of COVID-19. While COVID-19 continues to affect many people around the world, AF may be a significant cause for morbidity and mortality. Adequate detection and treatment of AF is essential to reduce the burden of disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Futurity

Inflammation may link Alzheimer’s risk and bad sleep

New research reveals how brain inflammation may link Alzheimer’s risk and sleep disturbance. The findings may aid early detection and prevention efforts by identifying novel treatment targets at preclinical stages. Brain inflammation, sleep disturbance, and disrupted brain waves have all been associated with Alzheimer’s disease, but the interactions among...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

