State Roundup: Feds probe State Police hiring, promotions; gun sales surge; parties wrestle over primary gov picks

Maryland Reporter
 2 days ago
FEDS PROBE STATE POLICE FOR RACIAL DISCRIMINATION: Federal authorities are investigating whether Maryland State Police’s hiring and promotional practices have been racially discriminatory against Black troopers, the Justice Department and U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland announced Friday. Katie Mettler, Ovetta Wiggins and David Nakamura/The Washington Post. A...

Maryland Reporter

Maryland Reporter

Columbia, MD
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

