JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A wanted woman out of Arizona was located and arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies. On July 15th, members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were provided a lead regarding the possible location of Chandra Ann Ison, who was wanted out of Arizona for Failure to Appear on two counts of Fraud.

JACKSON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO