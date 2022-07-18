ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.18.22

By Beth Young
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article• We’re expecting a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today, mainly before 2 p.m., with patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly cloudy skies and a high near 83. The wind will be out of the south at 6 to 14 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 24...

PIX11

Shark’s body washes up on Long Island beach

QUOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The body of a shark, with its jaw open and teeth bared, washed up on a Long Island shore on Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to reports of the dead shark on the Ocean Beaches in Quogue around 9:30 a.m., officials said. The shark, which was around 7-8 feet long, […]
QUOGUE, NY
27east.com

Swimmer Drowns In Montauk Surf, Second Hospitalized

A 31-year-old man drowned after getting caught in a rip current at Ditch Plains Beach in Montauk on Tuesday evening, July 19. Three off-duty East Hampton Town lifeguards who were... more. Joseph Grippo, the Montauk man accused of bludgeoning another Montauk man to death in 2019, ... 18 Jul 2022...
MONTAUK, NY
mainlinetoday.com

The Mansion at Glen Cove Is an Ideal Getaway for Main Liners

Located on Long Island’s Gold Coast, the Mansion at Glen Cove is the perfect spot for a relaxing retreat for Main Line residents. DRIVE TIME: 2 hours, 30 minutes. Situated on Long Island’s Gold Coast, where Gilded Age tycoons built palatial homes surrounded by acres of immaculate landscaping at the turn of the last century, the Mansion at Glen Cove is a regal Georgian home on 55 acres of meticulously tended lawns. Dine at the mansion’s upscale restaurant or alfresco in the garden or by the pool. And be sure to book an invigorating treatment at the on-site MYW Studio Massage, or an indoor or outdoor stand-up paddleboard session at the yoga studio.
GLEN COVE, NY
PIX11

Shark sightings clear beaches from NYC to central Long Island

JONES BEACH, NY (PIX11) — Shark sightings at Atlantic Ocean beaches from eastern Queens to central Long Island shut the beaches down for part or all of Tuesday afternoon. It was the latest in a very active month so far for shark encounters in our region. Coastal authorities say that the high number of shark sightings […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Detour Scheduled On Long Island Expressway In Huntington

State officials announced a planned overnight detour on the Long Island Expressway. The New York State Department of Transportation announced that the westbound LIE at Exit 51 (State Route 231) in Huntington will be detoured onto the North Service Road on Tuesday, July 19. The detour will take place from...
HUNTINGTON, NY
yeahthatskosher.com

Kosher Maoz Stand inside Long Island Mall has Closed

Maoz Vegetarian was the only ”real food” kosher option inside Long Island’s Roosevelt Field Mall, a popular shopping destination in the heart of Nassau County, NY. The eatery opened its stand inside the mall 7 years ago, but it has closed this week and will be replaced by a similar non-kosher-certified eatery.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
trumbulltimes.com

Nearly 1,000 still without power after storms pass through CT

After thunderstorms subsided Monday night, around 1,000 residents were still without power Tuesday morning. Eversource, the state’s largest electrical utility, reported 999 outages statewide. More than half of the outages were reported in the Windham County town of Plainfield where there were 624, while Norwalk had 178. United Illuminating,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Nassau Department of Health issues bathing advisory for 14 beaches

The Nassau County Department of Health is issuing an advisory against bathing at 14 beaches, effective today. This advisory is issued as a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall. Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nassau, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Nassau; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Suffolk County in southeastern New York Northern Nassau County in southeastern New York * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 326 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Glen Cove, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bayville around 335 PM EDT. Oyster Bay around 340 PM EDT. Huntington Station and Huntington around 350 PM EDT. Centerport around 355 PM EDT. Northport around 400 PM EDT. Commack around 405 PM EDT. Smithtown around 410 PM EDT. Stony Brook around 420 PM EDT. Centereach and Port Jefferson around 425 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Breaking new ground: Construction resumes on Arlington Avenue in Port Jeff

After a roadway closure spanning nine months, construction resumed last week at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and State Route 25A. The construction project signals progress and a cooling of tensions between the Village of Port Jefferson and the New York State Department of Transportation. The initial roadway obstruction was created in September 2021 as part of the DOT’s sidewalk initiative along 25A. Under the original design, a sidewalk was added through the intersection along the pavement and changes were made to the grade, causing vehicles to get stuck at the bottom of the slope.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
NBC New York

Man Drowns in Front of Fiancee at Montauk Beach: Police

A 31-year-old swimmer drowned in the ocean off Montauk when he went into the water with three other people, including his 26-year-old fiancee, East Hampton police said Wednesday. Officers responding to Ditch Plains Beach around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday found the victim, identified as Benjamin Kitburi, unconscious on the shore. He...
MONTAUK, NY
longisland.com

Bayport Beach Closed to Bathing

Bayport Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat. Beaches...

